At seemingly every juncture of his career, Shawn Nelson has set out to prove something.

It started in high school when Nelson, then just a kid from the south side of Cleveland, wanted to continue wrestling collegiately in the Buckeye State.

Intent on proving that Ohio produced the best wrestlers in the country at the time, the three-time Ohio state champion planned on staying home and making that case.

The only problem was the feeling wasn't mutual — no school in Ohio was seriously interested in Nelson as a wrestler and wanted to take a chance on him.

"I wanted to stay in Ohio, because I wanted to prove that Ohio had the better wrestlers as a kid growing up," Nelson told the Daily Collegian. "But, they just didn't give me the same time of day."

After being spurned by his home state, Nelson was forced to look elsewhere.

Drawing on inspiration from a magazine and a visit from a former Penn State coach while still in high school, he headed east and eventually settled in State College, competing for the Nittany Lions and garnering an All-American nod in 1992 at 126 pounds.

"I was in a class and we had some downtime. I went and got a magazine from my wrestling coach's office and [former two-time All-American] Dan Mayo was on it and it said 'Beasts in the East: Penn State' and I thought, 'Oh that's pretty cool and that'd be a cool place to go to.’"

After graduating from Penn State in 1994, Nelson got his chance to go to a school in Ohio that did want him — Division II University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, where Nelson has served as coach for the last 24 seasons.

Nelson's senior year was cut short due to injury, as was his stint as a volunteer assistant at Michigan State right after he graduated.

So Nelson, at a crossroads and dissatisfied with how his career had panned out, leaned on his former coach Rich Lorenzo.

"There was a couple kids from back home around my Cleveland area that I'd worked with in the summertime and things like that and they have reached out to the coach [at Findlay], and basically just said I was back home, because after I got hurt training, I was like, 'Man, I really don't know what to do with my life," Nelson said. "I talked to coach Lorenzo a couple times about it, and he thought I should go into teaching and work with the kids."

Nelson also had an offer from the storied program at the University of Oklahoma, but wanting to continue his education, took the job at Findlay, then an NAIA school, as a graduate assistant.

Eventually Nelson got promoted to head coach in 1997 where he's guided 42 Division II All-Americans and eight Division II national champions as well as three NAIA national champions.

Nelson wound up with a Division II job while eight of his former teammates held or currently hold Division I head or assistant coaching jobs.

While going from a storied Division I program like Penn State to a small Division II program in Findlay might have been hard for some, it actually gave Nelson a boost of confidence.

"I don't think I had to put my ego to the side — I think I actually had to set my ego up," he said. "I was always a lighter weight, so when you get in the room, and you've got a 150-pounder that could be possibly a national champ or whatever and they're like, ‘Oh, what can you do as a 118 pounder,’ you almost have to step your ego up."

While he's parlayed his coaching career into a successful one, it took a lot of introspection to get there.

"I think you get into coaching sometimes because you feel like you've not failed, but rather you didn't complete everything that you wanted to do. In my eyes, I know that my career could have been a heck of a lot better than it was by far," Nelson said. "I was a young kid, made some mistakes, this and that. Sometimes there's a higher plan for you."

When Nelson took home an All-American nod his sophomore year in 1992, it again was the result of him having proved himself.

Nelson wrestled 114 collegiate matches, compiling a record of 93-21-2, with most of his wrestling coming at 118 pounds.

In fact he competed at 126 pounds, the weight he became an All-American at, just 22 times during his time in a Penn State singlet.

It was only after a late season wrestle-off with fellow 118-pounder and future two-time NCAA champion Jeff Prescott that Nelson moved up a weight and took fourth in the country.

His junior year, he missed the first month of the season with a suspension, qualified for the NCAA Tournament but didn't place. And his senior year, he got hurt midseason and had his final year cut short.

Eventually, Nelson began to see the writing on the wall that his days as a competitor were numbered.

That's when he again talked to Lorenzo and when Nelson realized what his calling was.

"When I reached out to Rich and some others, it was like, ‘Maybe I'm just not meant to wrestle anymore,’" Nelson said. "Maybe I'm meant to help the younger kids be better than I was and to say just because you don't have three national titles under your belt doesn't mean you're not a good coach or you can't help the kids."

As a Division II school, Findlay is allocated 9.0 wrestling scholarship compared to 9.9 for a Division I counterpart.

The caliber of talent Nelson has gotten has improved over his nearly two decades as coach and a big part of that stems from his ability to instill confidence in his wrestlers, many of whom come in with impressive resumes, even if they take some beatings along the way.

"I think one year I was 2-11 but we wrestled nine Big Ten teams that year. I was just trying to show the guys that they put a singlet like you do," Nelson said. "A two time state champ from say Michigan that chooses Findlay, and a two time state champ from say Maryland that goes to Penn State — why can't you be as good as them? So it's kind of a mindset thing and then it became a challenge for me to teach our kids and say, 'Hey, you know, we can do the same things.'"

Over two decades later, Nelson continues once again to prove he's capable of meeting and exceeding expectations, and while the level of talent has "grown humongously" over the years, all told, Nelson is just like a lot of other coaches at all other levels.

He's out to mold his athletes into good people.

"Our job is to make these kids not only a great athlete, but a good student, and a good person. Even if they never become a great athlete, making them a good person and accountable as they get out in the world, that's a huge difference," Nelson said. "I think sometimes we get caught up in the winning aspect of things all the time and I get it… but I don't want that kid just wants results and nothing else."