No. 2 Penn State’s closed out its on the road Big Ten season the same way it started it—in dominant fashion.

The Nittany Lions picked up a 31-10 win over No. 6 Minnesota, making it Penn State’s seventh win of Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions will return to Rec Hall 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten.

Minnesota forfeited the first bout to Penn State’s Brandon Meredith which meant No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young was the first Nittany Lion to walk onto the mat.

At 133, Bravo-Young started Penn State out on top as he continued to show off his efficient style of wrestling, dominating over Boo Dryden with a 23-8 tech fall.

Penn State led the match 11-0 as No. 3 Nick Lee would win with a sudden victory.

At 141, Lee pinned Mitch McKee at the 1:56 mark to further Penn State’s dominance.

Coming off his first ranked win of the season against Wisconsin’s No. 15 Cole Martin, Jarod Verkleeren at 149 couldn’t hold on to a tied match in the final seconds of the third, eventually falling 7-5 to No. 5 Brayton Lee.

After Penn State’s first loss of the match put Minnesota on the board 17-3, it’s second followed right after at 149.

Junior Luke Gardner, who hasn’t wrestled since Jan. 11, fell to Ryan Thomas by a 5-4 decision.

Penn State’s success continued after Gardner at 165 with No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph.

After three early takedowns that gave Joseph an early 7-4 lead, the senior earned Penn State’s first win by major decision of the match.

No. 2 Mark Hall at 174 earned his second pin of the weekend. Hall won by decision 7-4 after pinning Jared Krattiger at 4:16. This extended the Nittany Lions’ success to 17-10.

Some of Penn State’s youthful talent that has been proving itself lately came from No.7 Aaron Brooks. On Friday, Brooks defeated two-time NCAA qualifier Johnny Sebastian 3-2 and carried over his performance against Owen Webster to win with Penn State’s second major decision 13-3.

No. 18 Shakur Rasheed continued his recent success by rolling past Garrett Joles with a 7-5 decision.

To close out the match, Penn State would take on the No. 1 heavyweight in the country.

No. 15 Seth Nevils didn’t get the chance to show out against Wisconsin’s No. 5 Trent Hillger due to a forfeit.

Nevills took on undefeated Gable Steveson for his first action of the weekend but was unable to pull off a major upset. The heavyweight fell by major decision, 13-5 to end the day.