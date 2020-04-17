Despite there not being a 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championship, several Penn State wrestlers got some good news on Friday and still got to take home All-American nods.

All-American honors are usually bestowed to the top eight finishers in each weight class, but with this year's tournament canceled, that didn't seem possible.

However, the National Wrestling Coaches Association decided to award first team, second team and honorable mention All-American honors.

The NWCA took into consideration a wrestler's full body of work throughout the regular season and conference tournaments.

Five Penn State wrestlers were ultimately awarded First Team All-American honors:

133 pounds — sophomore Roman Bravo-Young (two-time All-American)

141 pounds — junior Nick Lee (three-time All-American)

165 pounds — senior Vincenzo Joseph (four-time All-American)

174 pounds — senior Mark Hall (four-time All-American)

184 pounds — freshman Aaron Brooks (first All-American nod)

With the NWCA naming five Nittany Lions All-Americans, it marks the eighth consecutive season where Penn State has crowned five All-Americans in a single year.