Former Penn State heavyweight and 2019 NCAA champion Anthony Cassar has made his desire to transition to MMA well known and on Saturday, Cassar inched closer to that goal.

Cassar, the reigning heavyweight champion, took to Instagram to announce he was signing with First Round Management, the same company which represents Jorge Masvidal and Cassar's former teammate Bo Nickal.

Cassar's transition to MMA will occur after the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, where Cassar is vying to be the United States' representative at 125 kg.