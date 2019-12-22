Penn State has crowned 221 All-Americans and 44 individual NCAA champions, good enough to rival the top programs in the country.

But where the Nittany Lions trail slightly is in the number of former wrestlers they've sent to the Olympics.

In the 112 years of the program's existence, just three wrestlers — Ken Chertow in 1988, Kerry McCoy in 2000 and 2004 and Frank Molinaro in 2016 — have gone on to represent the United States at the Olympic games.

That number could very well increase come April, when the Olympic Team Trials come to the Bryce Jordan Center, as following the final round at the 2019 U.S. Senior Nationals on Sunday, several other current and former Nittany Lions qualified for the Olympic Trials.

In order to qualify for the Trials, wrestlers had to finish top-5 in their respective weight classes and current Nittany Lion Nick Lee as well as former Penn State wrestlers Molinaro and Nick Nevills qualified at well.

Lee entered as the No. 11 seed at 65 kg and racked up three 10-0 tech fall wins, including over No. 6 seed and former NCAA champion Jaydin Eierman and the former NCAA champion Molinaro, who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Lee went on to finish in third place after losing to Jordan Oliver in the semifinals to secure his spot at the BJC in April.

Molinaro also qualified after finishing in fifth place at 65 kg thanks to a 7-6 victory over No. 7 seed Bryce Meredith.

Former two-time All-American heavyweight Nick Nevills was the third and final former Nittany Lion to qualify for the Olympic Trials as he opened up with two consecutive 14-3 technical falls to reach the quarterfinals.

He then beat former All-American Youssif Hemida by 3-2 decision and All-American Tanner Hall of Arizona State on criteria, setting up a match with teammate Anthony Cassar, who injury defaulted out of the tournament.

Along with Cassar, Aaron Brooks also vied for a spot but came up just short, taking sixth place at 86 kg while former Nittany Lion Dan Vallimont failed to qualify at 74 kg and Greg Kerkvliet, who announced his intentions to join Penn State, took third place.