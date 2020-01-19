Penn State pulled out all the stops for its nationally televised dual against Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions donned their rare white singlets, held a white out in Rec Hall and more importantly, fielded one of their most complete lineups of the season as they downed Rutgers 38-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Meredith started things off at 125 with his second ranked bout in as many weeks, but couldn't pull off the upset as he dropped a 10-4 decision to No. 16 Nicolas Aguilar, putting Rutgers ahead 3-0 early.

The Rec Hall faithful then got spoiled early on as the bout of the night came early at 133 pounds.

No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young took on Rutgers' No. 9 ranked Sammy Alvarez in a top-10 matchup which saw the two exchange several impressive scrambles before the pair headed to sudden victory tied at 1-1.

The first sudden victory period didn't yield anything, but both Bravo-Young and Alvarez got on the scoreboard in the rideout periods to tie it at 2-2.

Bravo-Young finally eked out the 4-2 decision after scoring a takedown right as the second sudden victory period expired, putting Penn State on the board and tying the match at 3-3.

Nick Lee continued his dominance at 141, cruising to his fifth-straight bonus point win as he made easy work of JoJo Aragona, picking up the 19-4 tech fall helped by a whopping 4:37 of riding time and giving Penn State its first lead of the night at 8-3.

Jarod Verkleeren continued things for the Nittany Lions as he recorded a 7-4 decision and extended Penn State's lead to 11-3.

Bo Pipher got the start at 157 once again and held things close with Rutgers' Mike Van Brill, as another bout went to sudden victory tied 0-0.

Van Brill rode Pipher for all of the first rideout period before escaping to a 1-0 lead in the second to clinch it for the Scarlet Knights and cut the deficit to 11-6 heading into the break.

Vincenzo Joseph came out of the break strong at 165 pounds and put the NIttany Lions back in the win column as he toyed with Brett Donner, taking him down six times before Joseph recorded the fall at the 6:15 mark to extend Penn State's lead to 17-6.

At 174, Mark Hall came out and made easy work of Joe Grello, jumping out to a 6-2 lead before Grello go injured with 22.7 seconds left in the mat and injury defaulted to put Penn State up 23-6 with three bouts to go.

Aaron Brooks clinched things for Penn State at 184 when he recorded the fall at the 4:35 mark over Rutgers' Billy Janzer to put Penn State up 29-6 and to officially put the match out of reach for the Scarlet Knights.

At 197, Shakur Rasheed faced off against former Penn Stater Jordan Pagano in the second and final ranked bout of the night as Rasheed picked up his first ranked win at 197 pounds since March 17, 2018 as he shut out Pagano by 6-0 decision and extended Penn State's lead to 32-6.

Seth Nevills closed things out for the Nittany Lions with a fall at the 2:23 mark to give Penn State its fifth straight win and fourth straight in the Big Ten.