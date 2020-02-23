After being an NCAA qualifier at 149 pounds a season ago, Brady Berge was poised to potentially make noise come postseason time at his more natural weight of 157 pounds.

However, after competing in just two matches this season, Cael Sanderson confirmed on Sunday that Berge will not compete for the Nittany Lions this postseason.

Berge sustained a concussion in October while competing in the U23 World Championships and had been slow to recover all season.

The Mantorville, Minnesota, native went 1-1 on the year, with his one victory being a ranked-win over then-No. 13 Josh Humphreys of Lehigh.

Sanderson did not say whether Bo Pipher or Luke Gardner would be Penn State's representative at 157 pounds in the postseason.

The Big Ten tournament will take place at Rutgers on March 7-8 while the NCAA Tournament is March 21-23 in Minneapolis.