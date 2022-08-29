Following Bo Nickal's impressive debut in Dana White's Contender Series, another former Penn Stater will make an appearance on Sept. 6.

Jimmy Lawson, who wrestled for the blue and white from 2012-2015, is 4-1 in his MMA career and will fight Kevin Szaflarski, 11-1, in the heavyweight match during Episode 7 of of the series.

Jimmy Lawson talks upcoming DWCS fight, Cael Sanderson and PSU wrestling - MyMMANews https://t.co/sZWByVKxa8 — Mat Talk Online (@mattalkonline) August 27, 2022

Lawson was originally supposed to make his debut in the Contender Series back in 2019, but his offer was revoked after the former Nittany Lion lost a fight in Titan FC, a competing MMA series based in Florida.

Nickal's second fight in the series is set to take place three weeks later on Sept. 27.

