After more than an 11-month wait, the college wrestling postseason is finally here. Penn State is the defending national champion and is a heavy favorite to claim the title once again.

The national tournament this season will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from March 16-18 and is the ultimate goal for the Nittany Lions this season, but first comes the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite winning the national championship last season, Penn State failed to earn a Big Ten title in 2022. The Nittany Lions came in second place, falling just short of a Big Ten title to Michigan, which finished less than five team points ahead of Penn State.

This time around, it will be Michigan that plays host to the tournament, with the matches taking place on Saturday and Sunday in Ann Arbor.

It’s no secret that the Big Ten is by far the best wrestling conference in the nation, and the Big Ten Tournament can at times have the feel of nationals due to the sheer caliber of the competition. For example, the top four ranked wrestlers in the heavyweight class are all from the Big Ten, so there could very well be an identical final four in Big Tens as nationals.

Cael Sanderson has always put an emphasis on preparations for March, but Big Tens seem to take a back seat to the team’s end goal. Not only did the Nittany Lions lose the Big Ten title and come back and win the national title last season, but they did it in 2017 and 2018 as well.

Just last season, the Nittany Lions had more individual champions at nationals (five) than they did at the Big Ten Tournament (four), something that’s quite uncommon to see.

There are countless examples of Penn State wrestlers losing to an opponent in the Big Ten Tournament, then coming back around two weeks later to knock them off when it matters most. Last year, Aaron Brooks lost to Michigan’s Myles Amine in the Big Ten finals, then went on to win an exciting 5-3 match against Amine in the national finals.

This time around may be different due to the fact that Penn State is so far ahead of everyone else in terms of projected team points. Even if the Nittany Lions drop a few matches they shouldn’t, they will still likely cruise to a Big Ten title this season, but that doesn’t change the end goal.

The concept is true of almost any sport, but especially in wrestling; it’s hard to beat a good wrestler twice. Taking that into consideration, dropping a couple of big-time matches may not be the worst thing in the world for some of the Penn State wrestlers.

For instance, Beau Bartlett is seeded No. 2 at 141 pounds, only behind Iowa’s Real Woods. The two faced off earlier this year in the Bryce Jordan Center when No. 2 Iowa came to Happy Valley to take on No. 1 Penn State, and Woods got the better of Bartlett.

Woods defeated Bartlett 4-1 in a close match, and the two are on a collision course to meet once again in the Big Ten finals. If the two face off, Woods would have the chance to be 2-0 this season against Bartlett. As hard as it would be to beat Bartlett twice, getting the better of him a third time would be that much harder on the national stage, should they meet again in Tulsa.

The same logic applies to Greg Kerkvliet in the heavyweight class, as he lost to Michigan’s Mason Parris in a dual meet, and they’re also the top two seeds in the Big Ten bracket.

With that being said, nobody on the Penn State roster will complain if the team goes out and wins potentially as many as seven individual titles in Ann Arbor.

A win in March is never a bad thing, but Penn State wrestlers have shown time and time again that losses in the Big Ten Tournament don’t define them when it comes down to it at nationals.

