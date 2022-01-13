Three Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members, one of them a former Penn Stater, earned a chance to represent their country in an international exhibition next month.

NLWC members Kyle Snyder, Thomas Gilman and Jason Nolf will compete for club and country on the world stage against Iran on Feb. 12 as part of the Bout at the Ballpark event.

Snyder is slated to wrestle 97 kilograms, while 2021 World Champion Gilman will wrestle at 57 kilograms.

Former Nittany Lion and three-time national champion Nolf will compete at 74 kilograms.

For Snyder and Gilman, their bouts against Iran will be the first international competition that either has seen since the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway, back in October.

