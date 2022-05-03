Men's Wrestling Bo Nickal

Penn State's Bo Nickal cheers with the crowd after defeating Ohio State's Myles Martin during the Men's Wrestling match at Rec Hall on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 2 Buckeyes 19-18.

 Edward Fan

Three-time Penn State wrestling national champion Bo Nickal has completed his transition from wrestling to mixed martial arts.

UFC Fight Pass announced Tuesday that Nickal will make his professional MMA debut on June 3.

The former Nittany Lion currently holds a 2-0-0 amateur fighting record, winning one by submission and one by knockout.

Nickal also trained with one of the sport’s most well-known fighters in Jorge Masvidal, using his wrestling experience to help Masvidal prepare for a fight against Colby Covington in early March.

