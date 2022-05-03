Three-time Penn State wrestling national champion Bo Nickal has completed his transition from wrestling to mixed martial arts.

UFC Fight Pass announced Tuesday that Nickal will make his professional MMA debut on June 3.

BREAKING NEWS3x National Champion @NoBickal is OFFICIALLY making his pro MMA debut on #UFCFIGHTPASS! pic.twitter.com/cOUJPsbB9I — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 3, 2022

The former Nittany Lion currently holds a 2-0-0 amateur fighting record, winning one by submission and one by knockout.

Nickal also trained with one of the sport’s most well-known fighters in Jorge Masvidal, using his wrestling experience to help Masvidal prepare for a fight against Colby Covington in early March.