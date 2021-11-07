Eight Penn State wrestlers competed at the Clarion Open on Sunday in the first open tournament the Nittany Lions have taken part in in almost two years.

David Evans, Shayne Van Ness, Alex Facundo, Brian Borden, Lucas Cochran, Gary Steen, Sean Wang and Jack Kelly all participated in the tournament.

Evans, the redshirt freshman, placed the highest, notching a second-place finish at 133 pounds and a 3-1 record.

At 165 pounds, the Nittany Lions had two freshmen wrestlers that posted six wins in the tournament in Facundo and Borden. The teammates finished fifth and sixth in the weight class, respectively.

Like Facundo, Cochran also finished fifth in his respective weight class, finishing with six wins at 197 pounds.

The freshman Van Ness started the tournament with two straight wins before he took a medical forfeit which ended his tournament.

The official wrestling season starts for the blue and white on Nov. 13 with back-to-back dual meets against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.

