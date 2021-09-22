Since Cael Sanderson’s inaugural season in 2010, Penn State has amassed eight national championships and numerous national champions.

While a number of Nittany Lions have left their mark on the mat, a number of former standouts are passing on their knowledge of the sport to the next generation of wrestlers.

Many Penn State wrestlers have moved on to a different area of the mat and joined the coaching ranks.

Here’s a look at some of the most decorated and successful Nittany Lions who have wrestled under Sanderson and are now coaching the sport at the collegiate level.

Frank Molinaro (2008-2012)

While Frank Molinaro spent five years in Happy Valley, he only wrestled in four of them, and in those four seasons, he compiled an impressive record of 121-29.

Along the way, the former 149-pound wrestler was a four-time All-American and earned himself a national championship in 2012.

Upon finishing his career at Penn State, Molinaro joined the Rutgers coaching staff as an assistant coach for two seasons. There, he helped Anthony Perrotti become the first All-American in the program since 2002.

Molinaro would go on to serve as a volunteer assistant coach under Sanderson from 2014-2016 and was hired as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, where he spent the 2017-18 season.

Molinaro is now heading into his second season as an assistant coach at Arizona State. The Sun Devils finished last season with a Pac-12 Championship and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Bryan Pearsall (2009-2013)

Bryan Pearsall spent five years in State College, with his last four seasons coming under Sanderson.

The Lititz, Pennsylvania, native went 55-52 in his Nittany Lion career and was a part of the 2010-11 squad that was the first team in program history to take home a Big Ten title.

Pearsall went on to serve on the Rutgers coaching staff in the 2013-14 season and was then hired away by Army, where he spent the next three seasons.

Pearsall currently serves as the head assistant coach at the University of Pennsylvania.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling announces full 2021-22 schedule Following the release of the 2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule last week, Penn State has re…

The former Nittany Lion joined the Quakers coaching staff in 2017 as an assistant and was promoted to head assistant coach before his first season was finished.

During Pearsall’s tenure at Penn, the program has seen six NCAA Championship qualifiers, one EIWA champion and nine All-Ivy League wrestlers.

Pearsall has also played a large role in recruiting. Over each of the last three seasons the Quakers have had a top-25 recruiting class, including the No. 12 overall and No. 9 overall recruiting classes in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Ed Ruth (2010-2014)

Ed Ruth is one of the most accomplished wrestlers who have called Happy Valley home under the Sanderson regime.

In the four official seasons that Ruth spent at Penn State, he was a four-time Big Ten conference champion, a four-time All-American and a three-time national champion.

Ruth finished his Nittany Lion career as the fifth-most winningest wrestler in program history with an overall record of 136-3.

Ruth will make his coaching debut this season as an assistant for Illinois. Last season, the Fighting Illini went 5-3 and finished 11th in the Big Ten Conference Championship.

Mark Hall (2017-2020)

Mark Hall spent his entire four-year career in the Penn State starting lineup.

Over his four seasons, Hall would serve as a staple at the 174-pound weight class and post an overall win-loss record of 116-6. The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native would also finish his career as a three-time Big Ten champion, a four-time All-American and an NCAA champion.

Hall is set to join the University of Pennsylvania’s coaching staff this season where he will serve under coach Roger Reina as a volunteer assistant.

Brady Berge (2018-2021)

Brady Berge spent his entire collegiate career as a Nittany Lion under Sanderson.

Unfortunately for Berge, his career would be plagued by injuries.

In 2019 at the U23 World Championship, Berge experienced a serious concussion that resulted in him losing almost his entire sophomore season.

Berge would go on to have a successful junior campaign — one that saw him compile an overall record of 8-2 before he suffered a knee injury at the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Berge would finish his tenure in Happy Valley with an overall record of 29-8 after announcing that he was stepping away from the sport due to his injuries but has since found his way back to the wrestling mat.

The former Nittany Lion now serves as a volunteer assistant coach at South Dakota State under coach Damion Hahn.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE