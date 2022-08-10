Wrestling: Lions capture third straight team title behind Quentin Wright, Ed Ruth

Penn State's Quentin Wright reacts after beating Kent State's Dustin Kilgore in the 197-pound title match at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, Saturday, March 23, 2013, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A Penn State great can add "Hall of Famer" to his list of wrestling accolades.

Quentin Wright, a 2013 Penn State graduate, is part of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association (PWCA) 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Wright first rose to prominence at Bald Eagle Area High School in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, where he won the Class AAA Championship in 2007 and 2008. He earned bronze on Team USA on the Junior World Team, as well.

As a Nittany Lion, Wright put together a career mark of 116-23. His storied career includes two NCAA titles in 2011 and 2013, as well as four All-American honors.

