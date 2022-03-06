LINCOLN, Neb. — Traveling to the tournament as the favorite to win the Big Ten title, Penn State emerged empty handed from a team standpoint despite taking home four individual titles on Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions’ tournament run featured a number of highs and lows, ultimately, ending in disappointment for a roster as talented as any the blue and white have had in some time.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s action at the Big Ten championships

Max Dean a difference maker in March

Max Dean is arguably the most important addition made to any roster across the country this season outside of Nick Suriano’s transfer to Michigan.

Dean looked as good as he has all season throughout the tournament, besting Rutgers’ Greg Bulsak, Michigan State’s Cam Caffey and Nebraska’s Eric Schultz along the way. All of whom were ranked well within the top 10 at one point this season, with Caffey and Schultz currently inside the top 5.

The Cornell transfer will likely earn the No. 1 overall seed at 197 at NCAA’s and should have a good shot of making it to the final at that weight.

If Dean can win the title at 197, it is very realistic that the blue and white could be taking home five individual titles from Detroit and would be well on its way toward a team title if it can secure that many individual titles.

The majority of Dean’s competition will be Big Ten wrestlers such as Schultz, Michigan’s Patrick Brucki and others that he has already defeated this season.

However, his most likely opponent and the likely No. 2 seed at 197 is Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan who has looked strong, pinning three of his last four opponents.

Despite his team taking the loss overall, Dean enjoyed his first-ever experience at the Big Ten Tournament

“It was a lot of fun. I love Penn State and my teammates and coaches and getting to wrestle on a big stage,” Dean said. “We wrestle to have fun, and this is fun.”

The sky isn’t falling

Despite Penn State’s surprise defeat in the team title race, the Nittany Lions are still in a very good position to win the team title at NCAAs.

Penn State’s top wrestlers have proved their consistency once again, putting five in the finals at Big Tens, all of whom will be favored to make the finals in Detroit.

If anything, this defeat may be just what the Nittany Lions needed.

After a tremendously successful regular season, the blue and white have been riding high now for some time and may have been in need of a stark awakening on a big stage.

Cael Sanderson also didn’t express any concern for his team’s title hopes after Sunday’s result.

“We’re going to learn win or lose — that’s our job as coaches, and their job as wrestlers,” Sanderson said. “I don’t think they need any extra motivation. They know what they want to do — we just gotta go do it”

Dean also wasn’t too concerned about the result this weekend in a less important setting than the result the team is working toward earning in two weeks.

“Obviously, we didn’t get done what we wanted to get done this weekend, and there’re guys individually that can do and wanted to do more.” Dean said. “There’s bigger fish to fry. We’ll go back, and we’ll be ready in a couple of weeks.”

One of those individuals who “wanted to do more” is likely fellow transfer Drew Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt failed to pick up any points for the blue and white on the weekend after entering the tournament as the second seed at 125 pounds.

Sanderson wasn’t overly concerned with Hildebrandt's performance this weekend, stating that Hildebrandt is a smart kid and that he will be fine going forward.

Consolation bracket to decide NCAA title

Almost no one thought that Michigan would be leaving Lincoln with the Big Ten team title in hand, but that is exactly what happened this weekend.

The Wolverines just kept on winning all weekend long, sending eight wrestlers to the semifinals and five to the finals.

Despite winning just two of five individual championships, Michigan’s depth carried it to a team title.

However, things will be a little different for the Wolverines in Detroit.

While the top of Penn State’s roster will be heavily favored to make NCAA finals just as it did the Big Ten finals, that isn’t the case for the maize and blue.

With a roster that isn’t as top heavy as the Nittany Lions’, Michigan will more than likely see a number of those eight semifinalists lose a round or two earlier than they did in the Big Ten tournament, as wrestlers from other conference’s factor into the competition.

This will send them to the consolation bracket where the NCAA title will more than likely be decided.

How well Michigan’s wrestlers perform in the consolation bracket compared to Penn State’s wrestlers such as Beau Bartlett, Hildebrandt and others, could be the difference in points that either put Michigan out of reach of the Nittany Lions’ potential 5 champions or leave them trailing behind.

