The reigning back-to-back national champions continued to load up this week with the addition of Bernie Truax from Cal Poly via the transfer portal.

I am official committed to Penn State! It has been a dream of mine to wrestle for this program since I was a little kid! pic.twitter.com/OG3nrkguSi — Bernie Truax IV (@TruaxBernie) April 19, 2023

Truax is a three-time All-American and has finished in fourth place the last three years at nationals, with each year being at a different weight. He chose the Nittany Lions over both Iowa and Iowa State, where he also made visits.

The blue and white’s newest member could slot in at 174, 184 or 197, as he’s been an All-American at all three weights. Although, he looks set to be either the starter at 184 or 197 depending on if Aaron Brooks is bumped up a weight.

In his most recent season, Truax went 18-3 in his All-American campaign at 197 pounds.

Now a Nittany Lion, Truax will be looking for his first national championship in his final year of eligibility.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

How a 2-month isolation transformed Carter Starocci’s wrestling career Chris Starocci walked into the kitchen of his house, only to find that food from last night’…