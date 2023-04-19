2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Sanderson and Cunningham

Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson, left, and assistant coach Casey Cunningham, right, talk to Greg Kerkvliet during his match in the consolation semifinal round of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

The reigning back-to-back national champions continued to load up this week with the addition of Bernie Truax from Cal Poly via the transfer portal.

Truax is a three-time All-American and has finished in fourth place the last three years at nationals, with each year being at a different weight. He chose the Nittany Lions over both Iowa and Iowa State, where he also made visits.

The blue and white’s newest member could slot in at 174, 184 or 197, as he’s been an All-American at all three weights. Although, he looks set to be either the starter at 184 or 197 depending on if Aaron Brooks is bumped up a weight.

In his most recent season, Truax went 18-3 in his All-American campaign at 197 pounds.

Now a Nittany Lion, Truax will be looking for his first national championship in his final year of eligibility.

