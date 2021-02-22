Cael Sanderson made history Friday when he beat Ohio State for win No. 201 of his career.

That win officially gives Sanderson the most wins of any coach to ever lead Penn State's program — and though it looked in doubt at times, Penn State ultimately cruised to a 28-12 win over the Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions were leading 12-6 at halftime before Ohio State came out and secured a pin over Joe Lee to tie the match at 12-12, but from there Penn State broke the scoring open and pulled away for the win.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State's last road dual of the season.

Penn State seems to have found its answer at 125 pounds

Two-time New Jersey state champion Robbie Howard has been a long time coming for Cael Sanderson.

The freshman 125-pounder has only competed in two matches in a Penn State singlet, but he already seems to be a reliable, go-to option at the weight — something Penn State has been without for the last five years.

Howard is 1-1 on the season, and his first career win came against Michigan's NCAA qualifier Jack Medley, beating him by 7-6 decision before suffering his first loss of the season against the Buckeyes.

Despite his 5-2 loss to No. 10 ranked and two-time NCAA qualifier Malik Heinselman of Ohio State, Howard hung with Heinselman for most of the bout, showing once again he's got the tools and potential to be a fixture at 125 for Penn State for years to come.

With the Big Ten Tournament just two weeks away, Howard will look to become the first NCAA qualifier at 125 for the Nittany Lions since Nick Suriano in 2017.

Potential new face at 149 pounds shows bright future

All season, Sanderson has talked about the logjam his team — alongside most teams — faces at 149 pounds, as most rosters have a lot of wrestlers in the middleweights.

Sanderson's choice at the weight has perhaps been harder than most though, as he opted to start NCAA qualifier Jarod Verkleeren in the team's first dual, before going with No. 20 Terrell Barraclough in the following three and finally going with highly-touted freshman Beau Bartlett against the Buckeyes.

Bartlett came to Penn State as a four-time national prep champion and quickly put people on notice in his debut.

He went up against Ohio State's Sammy Sasso, one of last year's Big Ten finalists at 149 pounds and currently the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the country at the weight.

Sasso ultimately won by 5-3 decision, but not before Bartlett opened up the scoring and registered the first points of the bout.

Sanderson has three bona fide and viable options at 149 pounds, but if he opts to go with Bartlett, big things could be in the cards at the weight for Penn State.

Starocci continues his winning ways

As a true freshman, Carter Starocci made a name for himself by winning last year's Southern Scuffle at 174 pounds while wrestling unattached, knocking off several NCAA qualifiers and an All-American in the process.

Now though, officially wrestling for Penn State, Starocci has continued to win and is quickly cementing himself as one of the nation's preeminent young 174-pounders.

After suffering a season-opening 10-9 loss in his dual meet debut, Starocci has rebounded emphatically, winning four straight matches — including two in a row over then-No. 2 ranked Logan Massa by 7-1 decision and over No. 3 Kaleb Romero on Friday, beating him by 2-1 decision.

An Erie, Pennsylvania, native, Starocci seems to have resolved whatever issues arose in his opening loss and is now firing on all cylinders, posing a threat at 174 pounds when the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments come around in March.