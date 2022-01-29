Iowa entered Friday with 28-consecutive wins against Big Ten opponents, but that streak no longer stands after Penn State’s 19-13 dual win.

The Nittany Lions earned a hard fought 19-13 dual meet win against the reigning national champions and No. 2-ranked Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Friday.

Penn State held off a late surge from Iowa after it was able to tie the score at 10 points a piece six bouts into the dual.

The Nittany Lions would then win three of the final four matches of the night en route to their 14th win of the season.

Penn State has now successfully defended its status as the No. 1 team in the nation against two teams who were both ranked inside the top three at the time of the matchup.

With its latest win and the resume it has compiled over the course of the last two weeks, the blue and white has left little doubt as to who the top team is heading into both the Big Ten and the NCAA Wrestling Championship.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions thrilling win over the black and gold in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Hildebrandt sets the tone early

In the brief time he has spent at Penn State, No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt has emphasized the importance of getting off to a strong start.

Hildebrant contributed to that hot start as he was the only Penn State wrestler to earn bonus points.

Drake Ayala was expected to represent the Hawkeyes at 125, but the freshman was unable to compete due to injury.

Jesse Ybarra wrestled in the place of the injured Drake Ayala.

Ybarra kept things close, but he was unable to keep pace with the veteran Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt, who has not been the most aggressive wrestler since suiting up in a Nittany Lion singlet, outlasted the redshirt freshman Ybarra and dominated the third period, earning a 9-0 major decision.

The former Central Michigan wrestler has competed in big matches in the past and seems to understand his role on his new team.

Hildebrandt’s experience could prove to be a difference maker when it comes time for the postseason.

Bravo-Young, DeSanto never been better

Roman Bravo-Young and Austin DeSanto are familiar with one another to say the least.

The pair have now wrestled one another six separate times with the Nittany Lion getting the best of DeSanto each of the last four times.

To the credit of DeSanto, Bravo-Young displayed his defense for much of the match, something he is not accustomed to doing.

Bravo-Young scored a late takedown in the second period and followed that up with a third period escape to award him the 3-2 decision.

The pair appeared to exchange words at the end of the bout, but fireworks are to be expected whenever the two highly electric and explosive wrestlers take the mat against one another.

There is a good chance the pair will take the mat together at least once more before the season is over with.

The duo went head-to-head last season for the Big Ten title at 133 and fans should be excited at the possibility of seeing a similar matchup in the Big Ten Tournament and possibly the NCAA Tournament.

Dean comes from behind again

One might say that Max Dean has made his way through the gauntlet of the 197-pound weight class.

In the span of just eight days Dean has had to take on three wrestlers ranked inside of the top ten at 197.

In just over a week, No. 2 Dean has had to wrestle the likes of No. 6 Patrick Brucki of Michigan, No. 10 Cam Coffey of Michigan State and Iowa’s No. 4-ranked Jacob Warner.

Despite the upset loss to Coffey, Dean has defeated the other two top-ranked opponents with two come from behind victories.

Similar to his bout against Brucki, Dean dominated in the third period of action.

In Friday’s bout against Iowa, the blue and white wrestler managed to score eight points in the third period to earn the 8-3 come-from-behind decision over the Hawkeye.

Dean has certainly shown the ability to keep his composure and score points late.

However, one might wonder if the late match heroics is something he could continue when he takes on a collection of the nation’s best in the postseason.

