Not much could’ve gone better for Penn State on Friday.

The No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions took on No. 3-ranked Michigan in what many thought would be a close and entertaining match between two of the top programs in the country.

Penn State had other plans, though.

Cael Sanderson’s squad came prepared and didn’t let the Wolverines reach double digits in what ended up being a 29-6 beatdown of a team loaded with ranked wrestlers and even boasts an Olympian in its lineup.

Here’s a few takeaways of Penn State’s rout of Michigan.

Beau Bartlett explosive at 149 pounds

Although the match lasted 13 seconds, Beau Bartlett looked like a different wrestler than what he’s shown so far this season.

The Tempe, Arizona, native has been a conservative wrestler to this point in the campaign, tending to lean more on his defense than his offense.

In fact, Bartlett hasn’t scored more than six points in a bout since his first time out against Sacred Heart all the way back on Nov. 13.

It’s worked fairly well for him up to this point, recording an 8-3 record prior to Friday night’s Michigan bout.

Bartlett seemingly flipped a switch on Friday, though, recording six points seconds into his bout against the Wolverines’ Cole Mattin.

After Bartlett’s takedown and successive near fall, Mattin was injured and couldn’t complete the rest of the bout, resulting in an injury default win for Bartlett.

Brady Berge ready for competition

Brady Berge was just an assistant coach at South Dakota State up until a couple weeks ago, but it's hard to tell he hasn’t been on the mat when fans watch him wrestle.

In what continues to be arguably the best story in wrestling, the senior took home his second win of the season against Michigan’s Cameron Amine.

It’s not like Amine was just your average, every-day wrestler, either.

The Wolverine is currently ranked No. 10 in the country at 165 pounds, with a 7-3 record with losses to No. 9 Julian Ramirez of Cornell, No. 2 Evan Wick of California Polytechnic and now Berge.

Berge is 2-0 on the season after finishing off Amine almost 10 months without any competitive wrestling following a series of injuries that led to a medical retirement.

The Mantorville, Minnesota, native, who might have found his groove already, will look to solidify himself as a potential darkhorse for the Big Ten in his next bout against Michigan State.

Back half of lineup continues to dominate

A storyline that holds true time and time again reached new heights in the Penn State’s and Michigan’s dual meet.

The last four wrestlers for the Nittany Lions are all undefeated, with a collective 44-0 record throughout the 2021-22 season.

It includes two defending national champions in Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks at 174 and 184 pounds, respectively, followed by the 2019 NCAA runner-up Max Dean at 197 pounds and anchored by former No. 1-overall recruit Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight.

Yeah, it’s loaded.

The four had their biggest tests of the season on Friday and kept their combined undefeated record alive, despite Michigan having four top-10 wrestlers at those weight classes as well.

No. 1 Starocci took care of No. 6 Logan Massa with a 3-2 decision to kick off the stretch of top-10 matchups.

No. 1 Brooks followed up Starocci’s performance with a 3-1 decision over Olympian and No. 2-ranked Myles Amine, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

No. 2 Dean toppled his opponent, No. 8 Patrick Brucki, when his overtime takedown capped off his 6-4 win.

And finally, to finish off the streak, No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet defeated the higher-ranked Mason Parris, who’s the No. 2 heavyweight in the nation, by an 8-5 decision.

Through the first three months of the season, they’ve been firing on all cylinders, and it doesn’t look like it’ll stop anytime soon.

