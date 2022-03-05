Penn State will enter Sunday in second place on the official leaderboard after an up-and-down start to the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, and there was plenty to talk about after Day 1.

The Nittany Lions will send five wrestlers to compete for an individual conference title as the team aims to claim its first Big Ten title in two seasons and retake the top spot in the Big Ten.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s first full day of action at the Big Ten Tournament.

Brady Berge can contend for a national title

Berge may have had a roller coaster of a season to this point, but he proved he wasn’t only ready to make a run through the 157-pound weight class at the conference tournament but the national tournament as well.

Berge may be coming down from 165, but he’s a veteran and is experienced at 157.

He handled Iowa’s No. 2-seeded Kaleb Young with relative ease and appeared to overpower the Hawkeye wrestler at times in their bout.

The Nittany Lion didn’t find the same success in the semifinal round in the tournament, falling to Michigan’s Will Lewan 3-1 in sudden victory.

While Berge isn’t wrestling for the top spot on the podium anymore, the experience he gained may prove to be more beneficial.

The blue and white’s wrestler at 157 demonstrated he can handle himself among the sports best at the weight class, and the three matches he wrestled Saturday improved his season total of matches wrestled at 157 to just five.

With the added preparation and the additional matches now under his belt at 157, expect Berge to be right in the thick of things in Detroit in two weeks time.

Is it time to worry about Hildebrandt?

Hildebrandt certainly didn’t have the tournament that many envisioned he would have as the No. 2-seeded wrestler dropped both of his two matches Saturday.

While Hildebrandt’s performance was far from encouraging and may turn out to be consequential in the team’s hopes to earn a Big Ten title, it’s not time to panic yet with the Central Michigan transfer.

Hildebrandt isn’t an offensive wrestler so his inability to come from behind against Minnesota’s Patrick McKee shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

McKee is also no slouch as he is coming off a third-place finish at the NCAA Wrestling Championships just a year ago.

Hildebrandt is a two-time All-American for a reason, and spectators should look at his track record before judging his talents based on his most recent matches.

It doesn’t hurt that his new coaching staff specializes in having its athletes peak at the national tournament.

Max Dean means business

Despite only having a single loss to his name, there were still several question marks surrounding Dean heading into the postseason.

The Cornell transfer had gotten off to slow starts in multiple matches and found himself in situations that required late come from behind wins, something that isn’t necessarily a recipe for success in the postseason.

Luckily for Dean and the Nittany Lions, it appears as if the slow starts are behind him now.

In his two bouts to this point in the conference tournament, Dean has started fast and with a purpose.

He scored a first-period takedown and controlled the momentum in both of his matches Saturday.

It remains to be seen if he will finish the tournament as the top wrestler in his weight class, but the concerns about Dean’s slow starts don’t appear to be holding him back any longer.

