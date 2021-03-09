This year's Big Ten Tournament was relatively kind to Penn State and provided the Nittany Lions with a home-mat advantage in the tournament for the first time in Cael Sanderson's tenure.

Penn State finished second this year and turned in a respectable performance by qualifying nine wrestlers for the NCAA Tournament and crowning two conference champions.

While the ultimate goal for Cael Sanderson's squad has always been to peak at the NCAA Tournament, there are still things that can be taken away from the Nittany Lions' performance at the Big Ten championships.

Five freshmen show their mettle

This roster is one of the youngest Sanderson has fielded in the last few years, and Sanderson has routinely praised the freshmen for their exceeding levels of talent and experience.

While some of the freshmen finished better than others, it's hard to categorize their performances as underwhelming, unexpected, or disappointing. After all, they are freshmen.

Six of the Nittany Lions' starters in the Big Ten Tournament are in their first year on the team, and five of them — Robbie Howard, Joe Lee, Carter Starocci, Michael Beard and Greg Kerkvliet — qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Howard became Penn State's first 125-pounder to earn a berth to the NCAA Tournament at the weight since 2017 while Starocci finished runner-up at 174 pounds, the best placement of any freshman in the conference. Such a showing indicates Sanderson was right and these freshmen should be taken seriously.

Freshman 149-pounder Beau Bartlett failed to qualify automatically for the NCAA Tournament but Sanderson and the Nittany Lions are hopeful he'll get an at-large bid.

Iowa's dominance clear

Sanderson knew the perception going in was that Iowa would be heavily favored to repeat as champions.

The Hawkeyes didn't just repeat, but, in perhaps a cruel tale of irony, dominated the second-place Nittany Lions.

Iowa crowned four Big Ten champions and outscored Penn State by 35.5 points, the largest margin of victory in 10 years. The Hawkeyes lost only eight matches the entire tournament as their four Big Ten champions outscored their opponents 37-12 in the finals.

Sanderson has often made it a point for his Penn State team to go beyond winning and venture into dominant territory, trying to make sure his wrestlers win by as much as possible.

While they've been able to do it in the past, this time it was all Iowa.

Penn State has potential to break out

People might be underwhelmed or worried about Penn State's performance at the Big Ten Tournament, and perhaps there's some basis for that.

But there's also the basis to have faith and confidence in Sanderson and this Nittany Lion squad.

Twice before, the Nittany Lions finished runner-up at the conference tournament and parlayed it into an NCAA team title. Similarly, given how much of a gauntlet the Big Ten Tournament is, it's likely there'll be rematches in the NCAA Tournament where Penn State will ely on its prior experience.

For a lot of Penn State's wrestlers this year, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament was only the first step. With that requirement out of the way, it gives the blue and white’s wrestlers 10 days to refine their skills and hone in on what needs to be improved upon when the team travels to St. Louis.

Above all else, though, this team is still coached by Cael Sanderson and still features veterans like Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee and Aaron Brooks, so it's hard to ever truly count Penn State out.