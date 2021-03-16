Penn State's quest for a ninth NCAA title under Cael Sanderson begins Thursday, and nine of his wrestlers will be representing the Nittany Lions in St. Louis.

Sanderson's squad has one No. 1 seed — Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds — as well as two No. 2 seeds in Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds and Nick Lee at 141 pounds.

While some of the higher-seeded Nittany Lions are likely to make some noise later in the tournament and are legitimate title contenders at their weights, it's some of Penn State's wrestlers seeded toward the middle of the pack that pose some of the most intriguing matchups.

125 pounds: No. 23 Robbie Howard (PSU) v. No. 10 Malik Heinselman (OSU)

Howard came to Penn State highly touted, winning two New Jersey state titles and finishing runner-up his two other years.

He also did so at a weight where Penn State has struggled in the past. But at first glance, Howard seems to have reversed that trend.

One of nine NCAA qualifiers, Howard is Penn State's first at 125 since Nick Suriano in 2017, and he'll look to finally get an edge over frequent foe Malik Heinselman of Ohio State.

Only a freshman, Howard has already taken on Heinselman twice this season, dropping 5-2 decisions both times, but has shown an ability to score and pick up points in big situations in the past.

Howard is trying to make sure the third meeting between the two has a different result.

157 pounds: No. 12 Brady Berge (PSU) v. No. 21 Andrew Cerniglia (NAVY)

Berge, previously an NCAA qualifier at 149 pounds, will be wrestling in his first NCAA Tournament in two years when Penn State touches down in St. Louis.

The Minnesota native sustained a head injury last year while competing at the U23 World Championships and wrestled just twice for Penn State last season.

This year, though, Berge has a full dual slate and Big Ten Tournament under his belt and has quietly been impressive when given the chance.

Sanderson has praised Berge's work ethic amid his comeback, and he'll look to get things rolling early and show he still hasn't missed a step when he takes on Navy's Andrew Cerniglia, who is coached by former Penn State wrestler Cary Kolat.

Heavyweight: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) v. No. 24 Michael McAleavey (CIT)

Kerkvliet entered the Big Ten Tournament with just one dual match under his belt and was almost immediately thrown into the perennial gauntlet known as the conference’s heavyweight division.

The redshirt freshman got off to a fast start, recording a 16-5 major decision and then falling to NCAA No. 2 seed Mason Parris of Michigan before rattling off three-straight wins to make it to the third-place bout.

In the third-place bout, Kerkvliet got shut out 9-0 by Iowa's Tony Cassioppi to take fourth in his inaugural conference tournament.

Though his first-round opponent isn't a member of the Big Ten, it's likely that he'll need to draw on his experience against the likes of Parris and Cassioppi in the later rounds.