Penn State finished the first session of the Big Ten Championships in second place behind the Iowa Hawkeyes, mainly due to the fact that seven out of its 10 wrestlers earned a first-round bye.

All seven wrestlers seeded in the top two of their respective weight classes advanced to the quarterfinals for the Nittany Lions with relative ease.

However, it could have gone better for the three Penn State grapplers who failed to earn a first-round bye. Gary Steen, Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo all failed to reach the second session without a loss, albeit in different fashions.

Gary Steen, Penn State’s struggling 125-pounder, earned the No. 10 seed in his bracket, matching him up with Maryland’s Braxton Brown, who earned the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten and is ranked No. 15 in the nation on InterMat’s rankings.

Steen gave Brown a good match during a dual meet in Rec Hall, losing by a score of 1-0. This time around, Brown wasn’t there to play. Brown attacked right off the whistle, taking down Steen and putting him on his back for back points.

Up 6-0 after the first period, Brown didn’t get content. Steen failed to score a single point but managed to not give up the tech fall, losing 14-0 in the first round of action.

Steen is in a precarious situation heading into the second session of action. Steen hasn’t been ranked all season, so there’s little chance that he earns an at-large bid should he fail to earn one of the nine automatic qualifier spots provided to the Big Ten at 125 pounds.

Steen will need to win a minimum of two matches in the consolation bracket to earn a top-nine finish, a very tall task considering he hasn’t won two Big Ten matches all year.

Steen’s next and possibly last opponent will be Michigan’s Jack Medley. Medley was 19-8 this season and is ranked No. 17 on InterMat at 125 pounds. The two wrestlers met in a dual meet this season, and Medley earned the tech fall over Steen at the 5:38 mark in the bout.

To say Steen has his work cut out for him would be an understatement, but it’s do-or-die time for Steen this postseason.

Penn State’s other two wrestlers who notched a loss in the early session are in far less precarious situations than Steen. A duo of talented freshmen, Van Ness and Facundo both got their first taste of the postseason at the Big Ten Championships.

The two had very similar first sessions, winning the first match and then dropping the second in a close bout.

Van Ness is the No. 5 seed at 149 pounds, and he fell to Iowa’s Max Murin, 4-2, after failing to earn a late takedown. Van Ness hasn’t officially guaranteed a trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, yet, but should he fail to earn an automatic bid, he will no doubt earn an at-large bid to nationals.

No. 13 Van Ness will take on the No. 14 seed in the 149-pound bracket in Purdue’s Jaden Reynolds in his first match of the consolation bracket.

Courtesy of a huge upset from Indiana’s Graham Rooks over No. 2 Austin Gomez, Van Ness won’t have to wrestle a higher-seeded opponent for at least the next three matches should he continue advancing.

Facundo is in a similar situation in his bracket at 165 pounds. Facundo lost to Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla who was seeded lower than him by a score of 3-1.

Facundo had a tough time finishing his shots, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. He will also head to nationals barring something unforeseen happening, but this experience of the Big Ten Championships will go a long way for his development.

Indiana’s Nick South will be Facundo’s next opponent; the two didn’t face off during the dual meet between Indiana and Penn State earlier this season.

Facundo will have a bit of a tougher path through the consolation bracket than Van Ness, but he’s ready to show that he’s up to the challenge.

The second session provides an opportunity for all of these wrestlers. It's time to figure out who’s up to the task of March wrestling for the Nittany Lions.

