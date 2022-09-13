Penn State Wrestling vs. Rider Starocci (174lbs) Grabbing Opponent

Carter Starocci grabs Rider wrestler Shane Reitsma in order to force him on to the mat in the 174lbs match during the Penn State Wrestling senior day match vs Rider on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 45-0 over Rider 

 Regan Gross

The National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic is making its return for the first time in four years on Nov. 22 in Austin, Texas, and the lineup features three Penn Staters, including two of the school’s national champions.

In arguably the event’s headlining bout, the Nittany Lions’ two-time defending 174-pound national champion Carter Starocci takes on Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis in a rematch of the weight classes’ national championship last season. The wrestlers are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason rankings at 174 pounds.

On top of that Aaron Brooks wrestles against Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen, ranked first and second, respectively, in an 184-pound bout.

The third Nittany Lion to take part in the event is No. 2 heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet. Kerkvliet will face off against Iowa’s No. 4 Tony Cassioppi.

The event will be streamed on FloWrestling.

