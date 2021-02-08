Penn State is currently the No. 3 team in the nation, but it will be considered an underdog for the first time this season when it takes on No. 1 Iowa Friday.

The Nittany Lions will return to Happy Valley for the first time this season, and, despite a perfect road trip to start the campaign, they will have their hands full with a 3-0 Hawkeyes team that has outscored its opponents 102-16.

Iowa coach Tom Brands recently tested positive for the coronavirus and will remain away from the team until Feb. 13. The match is tentatively scheduled for Friday, but it remains to be seen if the match will go on as scheduled.

Cael Sanderson and his staff will most likely learn more about the depth and strengths of Penn State’s starting roster Friday. In the meantime, here are the three must-watch bouts in what will be one of the premier dual-matches college wrestling will have to offer this season.

No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young vs. No. 5 Austin DeSanto

Roman Bravo-Young and Austin DeSanto have gone head-to-head on four separate occasions since the former began his career at Penn State.

As things currently stand, both have won a pair of bouts in their four encounters. But Friday, each wrestler will have the opportunity to settle the score for the time being.

In their last bout, Bravo-Young bested DeSanto 3-2 when the two met at the Big Ten Tournament.

It is unknown if Penn State will have a medically cleared wrestler at 125, as it has forfeited its last three bouts in this weight class. It may once again be Bravo-Young starting things off for the Nittany Lions, who will need the 133 lb. wrestler to get things rolling for them.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling secures third consecutive victory with lopsided win over Wisconsin No. 3 Penn State appears to have gained some momentum after sweeping its tri-meet last Satur…

No. 2 Nick Lee vs. No. 1 Jaydin Eierman

All eyes will be on Nick Lee and Jaydin Eierman when they take the mat at Rec Hall.

This is Eierman’s first season with the Hawkeyes. The senior did not wrestle last season after sitting out with an Olympic redshirt. Previously, Eierman spent his college career at Missouri, where he was a three-time All-American and three-time Mid-Atlantic Conference champion.

In their most recent head-to-head bout, Lee notched a 10-6 win while representing Nittany Lion Wrestling Club in December 2019.

Despite it only being the third scheduled bout of the night, it will most likely have major implications in terms of deciding the night's match.

No. 3 Aaron Brooks vs. No. 9 Nelson Brands

Brooks has been a sure thing at 184 for Penn State to start the season, and he needs to be again Friday if the team has any hopes of winning its most anticipated dual meet of the season.

The true sophomore has cruised to a 3-0 record to start the season, and in his last bout, he secured a 13-3 major decision over Wisconsin’s No. 10 Chris Weiler.

Although Brooks does not seem to have struggled much with his first three opponents this season, Brands should not be taken lightly.

The Hawkeye is 2-1 to begin the season with one of his two wins coming by way of a major decision against No. 11 Taylor Venz of Nebraska.