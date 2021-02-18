It doesn't seem to matter much what sport it is: Penn State's rivalry with Ohio State is well documented and wrestling is no different.

Though Penn State holds the upper hand over the Buckeyes in the all-time series at 22-12, Ohio State's squads over the years have provided for some of the closest and most competitive dual meets.

Cael Sanderson is 9-2 against Ohio State since taking the reins of Penn State's program 12 years ago, and though the Nittany Lions have won five in a row against the scarlet and gray, two of those matches have been decided by a single-digit margin of victory.

Ohio State coach Tom Ryan's squad is off to a 5-3 start this season, but two of his team's losses have come in its last three duals, after dropping a 33-14 match to Iowa and losing to Michigan 18-16.

Ohio State will look to get back in the win column on Friday when Penn State travels to Columbus, while the Nittany Lions are looking to move to 5-0 on the season.

Here are three key matchups to watch in this battle of Big Ten powerhouses.

No. 10 Malik Heinselman vs. Robbie Howard

The junior Heinselman has been a mainstay at lightweight for the Buckeyes all three years he's been in Columbus.

He's 6-1 on the season and has three wins this year over opponents who either are or were currently ranked at the time.

A two-time NCAA qualifier, Heinselman will likely take on Penn State freshman Robbie Howard.

Howard made his collegiate debut on Feb. 14 when the Nittany Lions traveled to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan and he quickly impressed.

The Cranford, New Jersey, native is a two-time New Jersey state champion out of Bergen Catholic and won his first match in a blue and white singlet by knocking off former NCAA qualifier Jack Medley with a 6-5 decision.

"We weren't shocked by anything but with Robbie, he was off the mat last week so we weren't sure if we were gonna even have him in the lineup," Sanderson said. "But he stepped in there, competed really well and beat a tough competitor."

Penn State had to forfeit at 125 pounds in each of its first three duals, so having Howard in the lineup consistently takes away that immediate six-point swing that was present early in the season.

Howard will look to continue to cement his place in Penn State's lineup and become the guy and a reliable option at 125 pounds, something Penn State has been without recently and a win on Friday would help make that case.

No. 3 Kaleb Romero vs. No. 5 Carter Starocci

In another matchup that's slated to pit an NCAA qualifier against an up-and-coming freshman, Carter Starocci is looking to continue his meteoric rise during his redshirt freshman season.

After suffering an early loss to Indiana's No. 14 DJ Washington to open the season, Starocci has bounced back with a vengeance and won four straight matches, the most recent of which came against then-No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan.

Massa and Starocci were tied at 1-1 at the end of the third period and sudden victory periods. But once the bout went to the tiebreaker period, it was all Starocci as he rolled to a 7-1 decision.

He too, elicited high praise from Sanderson.

“I don't think anyone in our program was really surprised,” Sanderson said. “We know just how good Carter is and how hard he works, but you still have to go out there and do it.”

The reigning Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, Starocci will take on Kaleb Romero, who sits at 5-1 on the season and has a ranked win as well as a two-point decision loss to the nation's top ranked 174-pounder Michael Kemerer.

Still though, Starocci isn't resting on his laurels heading into Columbus and wants to become the top-ranked guy at 174 pounds.

“I’m never satisfied,” Starocci said. “I'm not going after anybody. Just line them up and I'll take them out.”

Gavin Hoffman vs. No. 16 Michael Beard

Hoffman and Beard have a history that dates back to their days wrestling at the high school level in the Keystone State.

The two faced off back in 2017 and Hoffman beat Beard by a 7-6 decision to claim the top spot in the nation at 195 pounds.

It was the only meeting between the two as Hoffman, a three-time Pennsylvania state champion, went to a public school, while Beard went to a prep school.

Hoffman is 4-4 this season, but his two losses to ranked opponents have come by 8-5 and 3-2 decisions, respectively, and he's also captured multiple collegiate tournament titles his first two years redshirting for the Buckeyes.

Beard is 1-1 this season after missing Penn State's first two matches of the year and is looking to avenge his loss to Hoffman and bounce back after an 8-5 decision loss to Myles Amine against Michigan.

