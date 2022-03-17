DETROIT — Despite a rollercoaster of events unfolding throughout the first two sessions of the tournament, Penn State remains steady in its pursuit of a national championship, and it maintains its status as the favorite to bring home a team title.

Through the first two sessions of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, the Nittany Lions currently find themselves in first place and hold a 5.5-point lead over Arizona State.

On a day where not much went wrong for the blue and white, here are the three biggest takeaways from the first two sessions of action in Detroit.

Hildebrandt struggles offensively

Zach Allen: Hildebrandt just can’t seem to get it done.

The Central Michigan transfer lost his opening two matches at the Big Ten Tournament a little under two weeks ago, and the struggles continued at the most important tournament of the year.

In a repeat of his performance at the conference championships, Hildebrandt lost his opening bout of the NCAA Tournament in his first-session bout to Lock Haven’s No. 17-seed Anthony Noto by a 4-2 decision.

After his loss to Noto, Hildebrandt was sent to the consolation bracket, where he faced Stanford’s Logan Ashton, the lowest seeded 125-pound wrestler at the tournament.

The senior was able to squeak out a 3-1 victory, but it was clear that Hildebrandt’s case of the yips still hadn’t been cured as the Nittany Lion could only muster one takedown throughout the entirety of the match.

If the two-time All-American wants to capture his third, he’ll need an offensive overhaul to happen overnight as he’s forced to play the underdog in Day 2 against Northern Iowa’s No. 15 Brody Teske.

Help from biggest competitors

Tanyon Loose: Fitting well with the term “March Madness,” the first day of the NCAA wrestling tournament was filled with a number of upsets.

Two of Penn State’s most prominent competitors, Michigan and Iowa both found themselves on the wrong side of an upset, while the Nittany Lions emerged largely unscathed from Day 1 of competition.

Iowa was hit the hardest of perhaps any team in the tournament, as the Hawkeye’s No. 13-seeded Drake Ayala went down against Chattanooga’s Fabian Gutierrez, the No. 20 seed at 125 pounds.

The No. 2 seed at 141 pounds, Jaydin Eierman, also went down in shocking fashion to North Carolina’s No. 15-seeded Kizhan Clarke.

Iowa is in a bit of a hole with several of its wrestlers finding themselves in the consolation bracket alongside Eierman and Ayala, including big names such as Kaleb Young and Abe Assad.

Michigan also wasn’t immune to upsets on the afternoon, with No. 4-seed Pat Brucki falling to Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley, the No. 13 seed.

As the four seed, Brucki was situated on the same side of the bracket as Penn State’s top-seeded Max Dean, with many predicting the two to meet in a clash with huge team-title implications in the semifinals at 197 pounds.

That is obviously no longer a possibility, and it could have a big impact down the stretch as Dean will now have a much easier path to the finals.

Overall, the blue and white won the ones it was supposed to, something that isn’t very easy in March, and something that could propel the Nittany Lions to a national title.

Leaders separate team from competition

Ben Serfass: All season long the Nittany Lions have looked to their veteran leaders.

The likes of Nick Lee, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Dean have all played large roles in the team’s success, and they are once again the primary reasons the blue and white is sitting in the driver’s seat after Day 1 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

All five wrestlers have gotten off to perfect starts to the tournament with Dean being the only one to have shown any signs of difficulty handling their opponents.

Not only have the wrestlers controlled the momentum in each of their bouts, they have all earned bonus points in at least one of their matches.

Winning may be the most important thing, but bonus points have allowed the Nittany Lions to separate themselves from the competition early on.

The five wrestlers combined added a total of 9.5-points bonus points, three of which came from Bravo-Young alone.

The Nittany Lions received additional bonus points from Brady Berge and heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet.

With an overall team score of 27.5, the blue and white holds a 5.5-point lead over second-place Arizona State.

Unlike some other top wrestlers, Penn State has managed to avoid any major upsets and will rely on the consistent dominance of its veteran leaders heading into the second day of the tournament.

