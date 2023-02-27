The Big Ten released its seedings for all 10 weight classes for the upcoming conference tournament on Monday.

Penn State’s wrestlers should fare well in the tournament based on the tournament’s seedings. Nine Nittany Lions, with the exception of 125 pounds, are ranked as a top-5 seed ahead of the tournament on March 4.

The Nittany Lions’ lineup features four No. 1 seeds in Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds, Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds and Max Dean at 197 pounds.

Three of the remaining five top-5 seeds are ranked as the No. 2 wrestlers in their respective weight class as Beau Bartlett, Levi Haines and Greg Kerkvliet are the second-best wrestlers at 141 pounds, 157 pounds and heavyweight, respectively.

Alex Facundo enters the Big Ten tournament as the No. 4 seed at 165 pounds, while Shayne Van Ness is listed as the No. 5 seed at 149 pounds.

Finally, Gary Steen was put at No. 11 at 125 pounds.

