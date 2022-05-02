Penn State wrestling vs. Lehigh

Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young wrestles Lehigh's Sheldon Seymour in the 133-pound bout on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 23-16.

Two-time national champion Roman Bravo-Young has officially announced he will use his final year of eligibility and return to Penn State for the upcoming season.

At the conclusion of first four years in Happy Valley it was unknown if the blue and white wrestler would use his final year of eligibility.

Bravo-Young is the reigning national champion at 133-pounds and with his recent announcement will once again anchor the front-half of Cael Sanderson’s starting lineup.

The Tuscon, Arizona, native, who currently boasts a career record of 80-9, will look to win his third consecutive individual national title and his second straight team title in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

