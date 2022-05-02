Two-time national champion Roman Bravo-Young has officially announced he will use his final year of eligibility and return to Penn State for the upcoming season.

At the conclusion of first four years in Happy Valley it was unknown if the blue and white wrestler would use his final year of eligibility.

When I came to Penn State, a young kid from Tucson, AZ who could have imagined that I would become a 2x National Champion, 4x All-American, and earn a degree from one of the most prestigious schools. I’m living my dream everyday. Why would I not try to run it back one more time! pic.twitter.com/A7yV4ZgYKk — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) May 2, 2022

Bravo-Young is the reigning national champion at 133-pounds and with his recent announcement will once again anchor the front-half of Cael Sanderson’s starting lineup.

The Tuscon, Arizona, native, who currently boasts a career record of 80-9, will look to win his third consecutive individual national title and his second straight team title in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE