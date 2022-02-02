In what has become an annual event inside of the Bryce Jordan Center, nearly 16,000 people will scamper to their seats to be entertained by a team of performers who are about to put on one of the greatest performances in all of college wrestling.

Under Cael Sanderson, Penn State has transcended in terms of success and national fan recognition.

While Sanderson began with the program in 2009, the first time he and his staff wrestled under the bright lights of the Bryce Jordan Center didn’t come until 2013 against Pitt.

“It was a cool event, and we really appreciated the fans showing up,” Sanderson said. “I thought it was kind of special just to do it with Pitt, an in-state rival.”

The 2013 dual against the Panthers wasn’t the first time the blue and white wrestled in the larger arena, though.

The first Bryce Jordan Center dual match can be traced back to 1997.

That Keystone State matchup against Pitt, though, resulted in two broken records, as 15,996 blue and white fans passed through the turnstiles.

The nearly 16,000 fans in attendance marked the largest attendance for a sporting event inside of the Bryce Jordan Center, and at the time, was the largest attended regular season dual meet in NCAA history.

“I think we knew we had the potential to set the record there, and we all hoped we would but didn't realize what it would be like until we actually got in there and saw everyone,” former Nittany Lion Morgan McIntosh told The Daily Collegian.

The Nittany Lions went on to satisfy their faithful fans’ hunger for a win, as they cruised to a 28-9 victory over the Panthers.

That 19-point margin win was kickstarted by eventual four-time All-American and future National Champion Nico Megaludis.

Megaludis defeated No. 9 Antony Zanetta of Pitt in a close, yet convincing, 4-1 decision.

“Wrestling at the BJC is great for the fans because at Rec Hall you have 6,500 or 6,700 as the cap and a lot more people than 6,700 want to be in the arena watching Penn State wrestling,” Megaludis told the Collegian. “So I like the BJC because it allows 15 or 16,000 fans to be able to get in the door.

“With that crowd it's still always packed even though it holds two and a half times or three times the amount, it’s still even packed every BJC match.”

Although Megaludis was already in his junior year, the match marked his first time competing inside of the Bryce Jordan Center in a dual setting.

From the veteran‘s perspective, though, the new setting wasn’t daunting to any of the wrestlers.

“You're doing a sport because you want to do it, and you're not doing it because of 20,000 people or 2,000, or your parents or your coaches,” Megaludis said. “You're doing it because you want to do it and by knowing that you just go do your thing.”

Then-true freshman Zain Retherford certainly went and did his thing as he did so many times in a Nittany Lion singlet.

Retherford, ranked No. 11 in the country at the time, bested the Panther’s Edgar Bright by way of a 3-2 decision thanks to a third-period ride out.

“That's kind of how I wrestled my freshman year,” Retherford told the Collegian. “Not too many turns, but a lot of ride out points and close matches.”

Retherford prefers not to play into the emotions of the crowd when wrestling and rather tries to remain stoic and keep a business-like mentality.

However, as a young wrestler he was still very much excited for the opportunity to wrestle in the larger venue and in front of the extra 10,000 fans.

“I came from a small high school in Pennsylvania so pretty much all the duals were big duals to me at the time, but yeah, I was excited,” Retherford said.

While the venue may have been bigger than some of the wrestlers were used to, the added pressure and the bright lights weren’t anything new, according to McIntosh.

“I don't think anyone was too nervous,” McIntosh said. “If you are in the Penn State program, you've wrestled under big lights like that and on a big show a lot.”

Today, the Bryce Jordan Center dual meet has become an annual event with the success the program has seen during Sanderson’s tenure.

For McIntosh, though, he said he believes the first dual at the arena proved to the university the fan support warranted the special treatment.

“It was a good matchup to kick off those BJC duals,” McIntosh said. “Kind of showing the school that we could bring that many fans in.”

The abundance of fan support, as evidenced by the sold-out arena, not only sent a message to the university but to the program itself.

“It just says a lot that fans are passionate about it, and they're willing to fill the arena like that the first time around doing it,” Retherford said. “It's kind of cool that it brought that big of a crowd.”

The Penn State faithful showing out exhibited the building excitement around a program that had just won its third consecutive national championship just a few months earlier.

The opportunity to wrestle in front of a larger crowd was exciting for many of the wrestlers on the team, including Retherford, who was also excited by the fact that additional friends and family would have an opportunity to see him compete at the next level.

With the significantly smaller seating capacity in Rec Hall, friends and family members of the wrestlers don’t always have the opportunity to attend matches.

“That's kind of the advantage to having the duals at the BJC,” Retherford said. “We're very fortunate to have a lot of big crowds, but the season-ticket holders a lot of times get most of those tickets. So a lot of my family and town were able to come to that dual.”

The added capacity gave friends and families another opportunity to watch the blue and white compete on an even larger stage.

A lot of people who were close to Retherford had yet to see him compete at the collegiate level to that point in his career, and they were certainly treated to a unique atmosphere and one that’s not common in college wrestling.

“The light show and the smoke and the tunnel, all that definitely adds to the atmosphere and the excitement of those matches,” McIntosh said.

While there’s a certain entertainment factor that attracts fans to the spectacle that is the Penn State wrestling team, it’s certainly not a problem for Sanderson, who’s eager for opportunities to showcase the abilities of his athletes and hopes to use it as a chance to grow the sport.

“It gives new opportunities for fans to see the team and we want to continue to build our fan base,” Sanderson said. “It's hard to do that if people can't get into watch your matches.”

There may be an additional 10,000 fans or so in the Bryce Jordan Center when the Nittany Lions host what has become an annual event.

“The Penn State fanbase,” McIntosh said, “is the best fanbase in the world.''