Penn State is getting ready to start its rigorous season Friday against No. 24 Georgia Tech at the UCF Challenge in Florida.

This season will be filled with tough competition for the blue and white, as it is in the midst of a competitive Big Ten conference.

Before the season has even started, the Nittany Lions have had three players recognized with preseason All-Big Ten honors, and the team was ranked third in preseason polls.

This team will receive contributions from many players this year, but here are three to watch in the upcoming season.

Kaitlyn Hord

It’s no secret that Kaitlyn Hord is a powerhouse. During her three years in Happy Valley, the middle blocker has played a major role on the team.

Hord has racked up the accolades so far during her time wearing the blue and white: The Lexington, Kentucky, native earned All-Big Ten and All-North East Region honors three times, as well as three All-American recognitions.

Not only does Hord have the awards to speak to her skills, but she also has the stats, ranking No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 14 in the nation for hitting percentage her junior year.

Going into her final season, Hord will look to go out with a bang.

Erika Pritchard

Outside hitter Erika Pritchard is a new addition this year to the Nittany Lions, coming from Maryland as a fifth year senior.

During her time in Maryland, she earned two first-team All-Big Ten distinctions and was named AVCA All-Region once.

It’s a welcome sight to the blue and white to have Pritchard on the same side of the net now, as she is known by all of her opponents for her dominant stat line during her time in Maryland.

Pritchard will be another weapon for this Penn State team in all areas of the game but especially in kills, digs and blocks.

Nittany Lion faithful can expect to see her name near the top of the stat sheet in multiple categories, since she led her team with 285 kills and 27 aces during her senior campaign.

Pritchard is set to have an even more dominant season on Russ Rose’s squad and contribute in major ways against some tough opponents.

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick

As a freshman, Annie Cate Fitzpatrick led the blue and white with 20 aces along with an impressive 131 digs, making her presence felt immediately upon arriving to campus.

In just one season, Fitzpatrick started all matches and had at least one ace in eight of those matches. She had three double-doubles and finished second among Big Ten freshmen in aces/set with 0.33.

Along with Pritchard, Fitzpatrick has the potential to become a member of one of the most lethal outside hitting duos in the Big Ten this season.

