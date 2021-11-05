In a critical third set against Michigan Friday night at Rec Hall, Penn State needed a spark — and the Nittany Lions found it with a late surge from Adanna Rollins.

The senior outside hitter recorded five kills, including three straight, down the stretch to turn a set that was squarely up for grabs into a comfortable Penn State lead, and while the Nittany Lions had to contend with a late Michigan rally, they eventually got enough to seal it.

That performance was just a small part of a career night for Rollins in a blue-and-white uniform, as she gave Penn State a necessary push to put the Wolverines away.

The Minnesota transfer finished with 21 kills on the night — her best offensive output as a Nittany Lion — while ending up third on the squad with 10 digs.

Just behind sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland’s .455 and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord’s .407, Rollins’ .400 hitting percentage Friday was her third-highest of the season and the third match in which she reached the .400 mark or better at Penn State.

It wasn’t always pretty for the Nittany Lions against the Wolverines, as Michigan took the opening set 25-22, but Russ Rose attributed the blue and white’s resilience in part to the steady play of Rollins.

“We were saved by Adanna having a career match, at least at Penn State,” Rose said. “It was a great night for Adanna to have a great night offensively for us.”

Rollins’ veteran presence has left an impression on some of her younger teammates, including freshman outside hitter Anjelina Starck.

“I’ve learned where to hit the ball because it’s so much different in the Big Ten, it’s harder to score,” Starck said. “During practices, I’ll talk to her and ask her what she does or what she thinks of when she’s hitting, playing defense and passing.”

With eight kills and 17 digs of her own, Starck provided a lift for Penn State with a solid two-way performance.

“As outsides, sometimes we have to be steady and not try to get all the kills, but she does both,” Rollins said. “She’s kind of like a silent assassin. You don’t see her, but she’s coming.”

Rollins said as a team, Penn State was more relaxed in its third-set victory than in the two sets prior.

“I feel like we were a little tense out there,” she said. “So [we’re] just trying to feel comfortable all the time. [We’re] just trying to get our groove, and handling the easier plays, that’s something we’re really trying to work on."

Currently third on the team with in both kills per set, with 2.48, and digs per set, with 2.21, Rollins has been an multifaceted weapon for Penn State all season long.

The two-time All-Big Ten second-team selection has proven to be a valuable addition to Russ Rose’s squad, and has transitioned smoothly from Minneapolis to State College.

Rollins has had a couple months to settle into Happy Valley, and said the Rec Hall faithful have made the change easier.

“The atmosphere is really nice, and it just feels comforting knowing that the crowd’s behind us and the fans are there for us,” Rollins said. “We know that they’re with us even when we’re down or up. No matter what, they’re with us.”

