Volleyball Nations League features 5 Penn State women's volleyball alumni

Penn State women’s volleyball alumni got called up to the big stage.

Five of former Nittany Lion players are gearing up to play on team USA for the Volleyball Nations League.

🦁x🇺🇸 For the second year in a row, there are FIVE Penn State greats on Team 🇺🇸 for the VNL!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/r9BZymIzHL — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) May 11, 2023

The players who were called up were in the likes of Simone Lee, who dominated in kills for Penn State.

Others were Ali Frantti, Kendall White, who graduated with the program record for career digs, Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington

