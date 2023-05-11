 Skip to main content
Volleyball Nations League features 5 Penn State women's volleyball alumni

Women's Volleyball, Pitt, Simone Lee (22), Ali Frantti (5), and Bryanna Weiskircher (21)

Simone Lee (22), Ali Frantti (5), and Bryanna Weiskircher (21) celebrates the win against Pitt at the Rec Hall On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Penn state defeated Pitt 3-1.

 Jefferson Luo

Penn State women’s volleyball alumni got called up to the big stage.

Five of former Nittany Lion players are gearing up to play on team USA for the Volleyball Nations League.

The players who were called up were in the likes of Simone Lee, who dominated in kills for Penn State.

Others were Ali Frantti, Kendall White, who graduated with the program record for career digs, Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington

 

