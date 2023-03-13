Recent Penn State transfers Jess Mruzik and Mac Podraza were selected to participate at USA Volleyball's spring training Camp.
Incoming senior and transfer from Michigan, Mruzik is coming off a second straight season earning Big Ten first-team honors.
Great opportunity for these two 🦁🦁#WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/d9E054V85C— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) March 13, 2023
Podraza, a transfer from Ohio State, was an AVCA third-team All-American as a junior in 2021.
Both incoming transfers will have a chance to make a splash with the Women's National Team.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
After sitting at No. 3 for most of the season, Penn State was finally rewarded for its brill…