WVB vs UCF team

The Penn State Women's Volleyball team lines up before their game against UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. They Nittany Lions went on to defeat the Knights 3-1 in 4 sets. 

 Casey Loughlin

Recent Penn State transfers Jess Mruzik and Mac Podraza were selected to participate at USA Volleyball's spring training Camp.

Incoming senior and transfer from Michigan, Mruzik is coming off a second straight season earning Big Ten first-team honors.

Podraza, a transfer from Ohio State, was an AVCA third-team All-American as a junior in 2021.

Both incoming transfers will have a chance to make a splash with the Women's National Team.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.