An incoming Penn Stater received a high honor Monday evening.

Junior outside hitter Kashauna Williams was named to the USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team, and is set to train with the squad from June 19-25 at the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, California.

Congrats to Kashauna Williams on her selection to the @USAVolleyball Collegiate National Team!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Fku3plf8cA — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) March 21, 2022

Williams, who earned two All-Big West honors in her career at Long Beach State, was one of nine Big Ten players selected for the team.

