Penn State women's volleyball vs. Rutgers

With support from the Penn State Blue Band and the Penn State Cheerleaders, the Penn State Women's Volleyball team takes to the court for starting lineups during its match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rec Hall. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-1. 

 Regan Gross

An incoming Penn Stater received a high honor Monday evening.

Junior outside hitter Kashauna Williams was named to the USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team, and is set to train with the squad from June 19-25 at the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, California.

Williams, who earned two All-Big West honors in her career at Long Beach State, was one of nine Big Ten players selected for the team.

