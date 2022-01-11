At the end of the 2021 season, several of Penn State's star players announced they would be entering the transfer portal.

Since their announcements and the subsequent retirement of Russ Rose, three of those former Nittany Lions have found a home at new programs.

Gabby Blossom

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, senior setter Gabby Blossom entered the transfer portal looking to carry out her final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Tuesday, it was announced Blossom had committed to San Diego to continue her career in college volleyball.

It's time to meet your newest Torero.Join us as we welcome transfer Gabby Blossom to San Diego!Gabby comes to USD from Penn State, where she totaled 2,085 assists, 865 digs, and 76 aces across 382 sets.MORE: https://t.co/eFoBRYpoI6#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/K2hSGjw7bV — San Diego Volleyball (@USDVolleyball) January 10, 2022

During her time as a Nittany Lion, the St. Louis, Missouri, native was named a third-team All-American, all-northeast region team, voted second-team all-Big Ten twice and won four Big Ten Setter of the Week awards.

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick

Former Penn State outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick is moving on after two seasons in the blue and white.

The sophomore, a native of Ocala, Florida, will return to her home state and transfer to Florida.

Fitzpatrick started all 16 of Penn State’s matches as a freshman in the spring of 2021, recording 156 kills and 131 digs, and leading the Nittany Lions with 20 service aces.

Jenna Hampton

Former libero for the blue and white, Jenna Hampton, transferred to South Carolina to play under coach Tom Mendoza and the Gamecocks last Tuesday.

This ain't your average Tuesday!We are SO excited to welcome @jennahamptonn to the squad, she'll join us next week as we start our spring semester. Read up on your new favorite Gamecock! https://t.co/gCoxsJFCPY — Gamecock Volleyball (@GamecockVolley) January 4, 2022

The Florida native received second-team all-Big Ten honors, along with earning a spot on the AVCA All-Northeast Region Honorable Mention Team.

Hampton tallied 54 service aces and 1,077 digs in 112 matches throughout her four seasons with the Nittany Lions.

