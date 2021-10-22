Fourteen years ago this week, No. 2-ranked Penn State put its undefeated conference record on the line against the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers.

Going into the match, the Nittany Lions had come off of a tough 3-2 away victory against Illinois and were looking to extend their winning streak to nine matches, with Penn State’s coming being in a 3-2 defeat to Stanford.

Since the loss, Penn State had attained sweeps in eight of those previous nine victories, and faced a challenge in a tough Wisconsin team that was also undefeated in Big Ten play.

In the season prior, the Nittany Lions had 11 returning letterwinners — seven of which being starters.

Penn State was also returning four All-Americans that season as well. The future looked bright for the Nittany Lions, though, they had to surpass the challenge the Badgers posed before looking any further.

With both of these teams undefeated in conference play, this match was for the outright lead in the Big Ten rankings.

In the previous 2006 season, Penn State suffered its first loss of the year at Wisconsin, and it was a demoralizing one as well — suffering a loss in straight sets.

Having a match to avenge from last season, the Nittany Lions went to Madison with added motivation to do better than the prior year.

The Nittany Lions won the first set of the match, 30-18, but lost each of the following two sets 24-30.

However, Penn State won a closely contested fourth set 30-27 and completed the comeback with a victory in the fifth 15-13.

Sophomore outside hitter Megan Hodge came up big for the Nittany Lions, tallying 23 kills by the end of the match, while also notching 10 digs in the effort.

Sophomore setter Alisha Glass contributed 62 assists in the victory, and junior libero Roberta Holehouse led the Nittany Lions in digs with 13.

After its victory against the Badgers, Penn State went on to win all of its remaining matches, avenging its previous loss to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament final, beating the Cardinal 3-2.

This 2007 NCAA Championship was Penn State, and coach Russ Rose’s, second-ever national championship, and was the first of four consecutive national championships for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions went on to win the NCAA Tournament again in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014, bringing their overall total to seven.

This match was instrumental in Penn State’s historic championship run and served as a standard for the Nittany Lions for years to come.

"As a team, we hope to have the type of season that allows us to generate increased fan interest should we advance that far in the tournament,” Rose told Penn State News in 2007. “Penn State has always supported volleyball in a great way, and this is another indication that shows that history."

Rose also highlighted the youth in the team at the time. Despite eight of the 15 players being underclassmen, Penn State prevailed over a tough matchup with the Badgers.

