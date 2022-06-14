Penn State women's volleyball vs. Michigan, Penn State celebration

A new-look Penn State squad will be returning to Rec Hall in just a few months.

The Big Ten Conference announced its 140 volleyball conference matches for all 14 schools for the 2022 season Tuesday.

The conference season begins Friday, Sept. 23, with all 14 schools in action. The regular season runs through Nov. 26.

The blue and white’s new coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, will make her conference debut at home against Indiana.

