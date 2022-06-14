A new-look Penn State squad will be returning to Rec Hall in just a few months.

The Big Ten Conference announced its 140 volleyball conference matches for all 14 schools for the 2022 season Tuesday.

‼️BREAKING‼️ The @bigten has released the 2022 @B1GVolleyball schedule. Per usual, it will run 10 weeks with matches starting on Friday 9/23 and ending Saturday 11/26.And let me just say… that last weekend looks JUICY 🤤#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/8y23X3sNqt — Emily Ehman (@emilyehman) June 14, 2022

The conference season begins Friday, Sept. 23, with all 14 schools in action. The regular season runs through Nov. 26.

The blue and white’s new coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, will make her conference debut at home against Indiana.

