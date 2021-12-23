You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Social media reacts to Russ Rose’s retirement from Penn State women’s volleyball

Russ Rose speaks with Penn State women's volleyball team following play against Nebraska

Women's volleyball coach Russ Rose speaks with members of the team following a play during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Nebraska on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Cornhuskers defeated the Nittany Lions 3-1.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Russ Rose’s Penn State tenure has come to an end, as the Nittany Lion head coach announced his retirement after leading the program for 43 seasons.

Rose’s announcement garnered social media reaction from Penn State fans and the volleyball community.

The Nittany Lion faithful expressed their gratitude for Rose’s four-decade Happy Valley career.

Rose also earned praise from opposing Big Ten fanbases.

A few current Nittany Lion coaches sent their congratulations to Rose.

Several of Rose’s former players and assistants, and those who competed against him tried to put his impact into words.

