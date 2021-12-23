Social media reacts to Russ Rose’s retirement from Penn State women’s volleyball

Russ Rose’s Penn State tenure has come to an end, as the Nittany Lion head coach announced his retirement after leading the program for 43 seasons.

Rose’s announcement garnered social media reaction from Penn State fans and the volleyball community.

The Nittany Lion faithful expressed their gratitude for Rose’s four-decade Happy Valley career.

NO!! A legend for sure! Congrats Coach on your retirement..the sidelines just won't be the same. — Jen Panther (@ntnylyn11) December 23, 2021

Greatest coach in Penn State history - any sport. — Bob Heinaman (@rbh1101) December 23, 2021

Thank you, Coach Rose! Congrats and enjoy your retirement!! — Andrew Flatley (@APFlatley) December 23, 2021

Most wins ever. Most wins in a row ever. Most conference championships ever. Most Tournament wins ever. Most National Championships ever. Most National Championships in a row ever. Ranked in every poll since 1988.I could go on and on and on. What a coach. What a guy. https://t.co/hmVXe2Uo99 — Russ Rose 1,330-229 Career Record (@confidentdunce) December 23, 2021

Russ rose forever the 🐐 https://t.co/PVBv3nxCSu — Stephen’s Greetings (@TravistyOfTruth) December 23, 2021

Rose also earned praise from opposing Big Ten fanbases.

Sincere congratulations from a Husker fan, Coach Rose. Always enjoyed the epic battles. Your teams have always been amazing in every way. You made PSU better, the Big Ten better and the game of volleyball better. Thank you. — Joel Foster (@JoelDFoster1) December 23, 2021

Nebraska fan here...congrats on retirement and a great career! Best of luck! — Nick Spompinato (@Nick__GBR) December 23, 2021

A few current Nittany Lion coaches sent their congratulations to Rose.

Congratulations to the 🐐 - What Coach Rose has been able to accomplish during his career is remarkable! #WeAre 🔵⚪️🦁 https://t.co/SHRNOn3bOo — Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) December 23, 2021

People throw around the term GOAT a lot nowadays, but Russ Rose is without a doubt The Greatest of All Time. I’m convinced he would have built a dynasty in any sport he coached. Thanks for everything Coach Rose!!! https://t.co/dZTC9G85gU — Rob Cooper (@16RobCooper) December 23, 2021

A Penn State legend through and through. Congratulations, Russ Rose 🐐 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/7xh86TlBe0 — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) December 23, 2021

Congratulations 🐐! Thankful to have witnessed excellence! https://t.co/yJAzm7Bybn — Carolyn Kieger (@CoachKiegs) December 23, 2021

Several of Rose’s former players and assistants, and those who competed against him tried to put his impact into words.

I'm incredibly grateful for ALL that Coach Rose has done for me AND my family. He taught me so much about life and I love him like a father. Lot's of mixed emotions this morning, but one thing is clear, 'Coach' will always be the GOAT and I'll miss getting these big hugs from him pic.twitter.com/Xrh1yrCalc — Adam Hughes (@AdamNHughes) December 23, 2021

So proud to have worked for you as your first Assistant Coach (1987-90) — Cindy Harris (@CAHNPH) December 23, 2021

I don’t have the words right now. This man made me a National Champion#WeAre Penn State... because he was Penn State https://t.co/ANomkECv1B — Darcy Dorton (@CoachDarcyEMUVB) December 23, 2021

Congrats on one heck of a career. Russ set the standard. He’s had as big of an impact on the sport as anyone ever has. Thank you! https://t.co/iBokKsBdAW — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) December 23, 2021

I lost to Penn State in 2 finals and I still love Russ Rose. Just the best. The game will miss him. https://t.co/cZTQUrfVaM — Cassidy Lichtman (@CassidyLichtman) December 23, 2021

A true legend. Grateful for the epic battles between the Card and Nittany Lions. Best wishes in retirement, Coach Rose! https://t.co/0ytIxLxnYz — Stanford Women's Volleyball (@StanfordWVB) December 23, 2021

Congratulations to a legend of the game. Happy Retirement, Coach Rose! pic.twitter.com/dBtnUtAKfe — Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) December 23, 2021