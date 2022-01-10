Penn State women's volleyball senior night, Emily Sciorra (2)

Penn State senior defensive specialist Emily Sciorra (2) hugs assistant coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley as she is honored on senior night ahead of the women's volleyball game against Purdue at Rec Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The no. 8 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 15 Boilermakers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

With Russ Rose announcing his retirement after the 2021 season, the Penn State community has been patiently awaiting the news for who will fill Rose’s shoes.

Monday, the Nittany Lions welcomed back Katie Schumacher-Cawley to the program but with her role as an assistant coach upgraded. Schumacher-Cawley will take up the head-coaching position and lead the blue and white from the sidelines.

Schumacher-Cawley spent four years working under Rose, and she was a two time All-American and national champion as a player for her predecessor.

The Penn State community expressed its joy and excitement for Schumacher-Cawley starting a new era for Penn State at the helm of the program.

Both Penn State basketball coaches tweeted their congratulations to the newly hired Schumacher-Cawley, including coach Micah Shrewsberry who is currently in his first season as head coach.

Those from around the sports world also chimed in with their thoughts on the hire.

Even Schumacher-Cawley’s high school alma mater took to twitter to celebrate her latest achievement.

