With Russ Rose announcing his retirement after the 2021 season, the Penn State community has been patiently awaiting the news for who will fill Rose’s shoes.

Monday, the Nittany Lions welcomed back Katie Schumacher-Cawley to the program but with her role as an assistant coach upgraded. Schumacher-Cawley will take up the head-coaching position and lead the blue and white from the sidelines.

Schumacher-Cawley spent four years working under Rose, and she was a two time All-American and national champion as a player for her predecessor.

The Penn State community expressed its joy and excitement for Schumacher-Cawley starting a new era for Penn State at the helm of the program.

Such a great pick! She coached IM volleyball for my middle school that national championship year (along with Carrie Schoenveld), really wonderful person — Therese Jones (@theresejones0) January 10, 2022

Congratulations Katie! You truly have worked so hard & deserve to be the Head Coach for Women’s Head Volleyball team T your Alma Mater Penn State! We are so happy for you! — Diane Riordan (@riordan_diane) January 10, 2022

The perfect person to step into those shoes!! Congrats, @CoachKatiePSU — travisbluemling (@travisbluemling) January 10, 2022

Both Penn State basketball coaches tweeted their congratulations to the newly hired Schumacher-Cawley, including coach Micah Shrewsberry who is currently in his first season as head coach.

Those from around the sports world also chimed in with their thoughts on the hire.

Big news out of State College as the successor to legendary women’s volleyball coach was named. I think going with an alum is the right move, but there are a lot out there. We’ll see how well this works. https://t.co/UHT4rHeTot — Jake Aferiat (@Jake_Aferiat) January 10, 2022

Biggest job opening in NCAA Volleyball this year, by far. https://t.co/o0iEG0w7i1 — Zach Wurtz (@Zach_Wurtz) January 10, 2022

Big shoes to fill https://t.co/YQyhMW3RdW — Ian Ortiz (@fhillypino21) January 10, 2022

Even Schumacher-Cawley’s high school alma mater took to twitter to celebrate her latest achievement.

Congratulations to #MMCAlum, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, on being named the next head coach of @PennStateVBALL! A well-deserved honor for McAuley’s most storied athletic alumna. Congrats @CoachKatiePSU! We are so proud! #🐐#Tradition @MMCAthletes @McAuleyMacs https://t.co/tbEYdyZ23C — McAuley Volleyball (@McAuley_VB) January 10, 2022

