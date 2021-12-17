You have permission to edit this article.
SEE IT: 2 Penn State women's volleyball players receive All-American awards

Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (23) strikes the ball over the net into Rutgers court after a set up from setter Jonni Parker (9) at the beginning of the second set of the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rec Hall. Penn State beat Rutgers 3-1.

 Regan Gross

The AVCA awarded two Penn State players with All-American awards Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

Kaitlyn Hord was named to the All-American second team and Jonni Parker was named to the All-American third team.

Parker finished the season with 448 kills and 225 digs, while Hord had tallied 345 kills and 165 blocks.

The Nittany Lions finished off the season at 21-11 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

