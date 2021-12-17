SEE IT: 2 Penn State women's volleyball players receive All-American awards

The AVCA awarded two Penn State players with All-American awards Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

Kaitlyn Hord was named to the All-American second team and Jonni Parker was named to the All-American third team.

Congrats again to our @AVCAVolleyball All-Americans!Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord received their awards today in Columbus. #WeAre🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/RnKhUrkZBK — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) December 17, 2021

Parker finished the season with 448 kills and 225 digs, while Hord had tallied 345 kills and 165 blocks.

The Nittany Lions finished off the season at 21-11 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

