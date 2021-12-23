Russ Rose announces retirement after 43 years at helm of Penn State women's volleyball

After over four decades at the helm, Penn State’s Russ Rose announced his retirement Thursday.

With 1,330 wins, 17 Big Ten titles and seven NCAA Championships to his name, the longtime head coach will leave the top job in Happy Valley.

The announcement comes after five players from 2021’s squad reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Rose ends his 43-year tenure with the Nittany Lions having earned the AVCA National Coach of the Year five times, Big Ten Coach of the Year 13 times and a place in the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2007.

Under his watch, Penn State is the only program to have competed in the NCAA Tournament since the inception of the women’s volleyball championship, a record 41 times.