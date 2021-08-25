Russ Rose’s 43rd season at the helm of Penn State will start quite a bit differently than his 42nd did.

While the looming uncertainty of a season cancellation is gone, another key change lies in who the Nittany Lions will be taking the court against to begin the year.

An important component of Penn State’s schedule that was absent from the abbreviated spring campaign returns for the fall: nonconference play.

Outside of their two NCAA tournament matches, the Nittany Lions only saw fellow Big Ten squads throughout the spring.

The No. 12 Nittany Lions will face a number of ranked squads over the first month of the season, with opportunities to earn high-profile wins before the rigorous Big Ten season begins.

Here’s a look at which nonconference opponents could present the biggest tests for the blue and white.

UCF Knights

Penn State opens the 2021 regular season with a trio of weekend matches in Orlando, ending with an Aug. 28 battle against UCF on the Knights’ home court.

While UCF doesn't play in a power conference, it could still be a tough out.

The Knights were dominant on the defensive end in the spring, averaging a conference-leading 2.85 blocks per set and holding opponents to a .162 hitting percentage en route to a 16-2 season and an NCAA tournament appearance.

Keep an eye on the serves in this one — both sides finished near the top of their conferences in service aces, while Penn State was also among the Big Ten’s best at limiting opponent aces.

Oregon Ducks

The return of nonconference action means the return of the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge — a yearly staple of the Nittany Lions’ early schedule.

On Sept. 10, the blue and white head west to meet the No. 14 ranked Oregon Ducks, whose spring season ended similarly to Penn State’s, with a loss in the regional semifinal.

The last match between the two was in the 2019 edition of the challenge, a home victory for Penn State in straight sets.

Both teams boast talent and depth at every position, but the Nittany Lions’ defense will have to fend off the outside and right side hitter duo of juniors Brooke Nuneviller and Gloria Mutiri — the Ducks’ leaders in kills and All-Pac 12 team selections in the spring.

Stanford Cardinal

A day after its clash with Oregon, Penn State will take on a Stanford team looking to rebound from a rare down year.

Before the spring season, Stanford was the only program outside of Happy Valley to never miss the NCAA tournament.

The Cardinal saw their streak come to an end after a 2-8 season in which more than half of their scheduled matches were canceled.

Despite the disappointing finish, Stanford checked into the AVCA Coaches Preseason Poll at No. 21.

Its search for redemption will be aided by a strong incoming freshman class and several key returnees.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Cardinal in four sets at Rec Hall in the pair’s most recent regular season meeting in September 2019.

While the two teams have plenty of recent history in the regular season, they are also no strangers to each other in the postseason.

Penn State suffered an NCAA regional final loss to Stanford in both 2018 and 2019, but the two previously met four times in the national championship match.

The Cardinal took the first championship between the teams in 1997, but the Nittany Lions claimed the next three, in 1999, 2007 and 2008.

