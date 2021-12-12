You have permission to edit this article.
Report: Penn State women's volleyball sees host of players enter transfer portal

Penn State women's volleyball vs. Maryland

The Penn State women's volleyball team runs out to the volleyball court during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Maryland at Rec Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Maryland 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Four members of Russ Rose's squad reportedly entered the transfer portal following a 21-11 season this fall.

Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, senior libero Jenna Hampton, sophomore outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and junior setter Emily Oerther all put their names into the portal according to College Volleyball Transfers.

Just a few days later, College Volleyball Transfers reported current senior and 2019 AVCA third team All-American setter, Gabby Blossom, entered the portal as well.

Hampton, who was named an AVCA all-region honorable mention last Tuesday, confirmed she was leaving the blue and white in an instagram post on Dec. 7 thanking her coaches and teammates.

