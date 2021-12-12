Report: Penn State women's volleyball loses 4 players to transfer portal

Four members of Russ Rose's squad reportedly entered the transfer portal following a 21-11 season this fall.

Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, senior libero Jenna Hampton, sophomore outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and junior setter Emily Oerther all put their names into the portal according to College Volleyball Transfers.

Hampton, who was named an AVCA all-region honorable mention last Tuesday, confirmed she was leaving the blue and white in an instagram post on Dec. 7 thanking her coaches and teammates.

