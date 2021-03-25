Penn State will not be facing Wisconsin on Friday or Saturday.

The Nittany Lions’ weekend series against the Badgers has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff,” according to a release from the university.

Our matches this weekend against Wisconsin are cancelled.https://t.co/0fwaQVTwEQ — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) March 26, 2021

The universities mutually agreed to cancel the matches and neither one will be rescheduled.

