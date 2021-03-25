Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers
Buy Now

The Penn State women's volleyball team celebrates after earning a point during their game against Rutgers at Rec Hall on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-0.

 Rebecca Marcinko

Penn State will not be facing Wisconsin on Friday or Saturday.

The Nittany Lions’ weekend series against the Badgers has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff,” according to a release from the university.

The universities mutually agreed to cancel the matches and neither one will be rescheduled.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags