Penn State's layoff has gotten longer.
Russ Rose's squad will not have its road games this Thursday and Friday against Nebraska, having its matches canceled for the second-straight weekend.
Our matches against Nebraska on Thursday-Friday are cancelled.https://t.co/BC25pvxDLV— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) March 30, 2021
After an agreement made by both universities, the matches were canceled out of caution for the health and safety of players and staff.
The two-game slate will not be rescheduled for a later date and ends the Nittany Lions' regular season.
The first round of the NCAA Tournament is set for April 13.
