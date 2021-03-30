Penn State's layoff has gotten longer.

Russ Rose's squad will not have its road games this Thursday and Friday against Nebraska, having its matches canceled for the second-straight weekend.

Our matches against Nebraska on Thursday-Friday are cancelled.https://t.co/BC25pvxDLV — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) March 30, 2021

After an agreement made by both universities, the matches were canceled out of caution for the health and safety of players and staff.

The two-game slate will not be rescheduled for a later date and ends the Nittany Lions' regular season.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is set for April 13.

