Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers
The team warms up before the Penn State women’s volleyball game against Rutgers at Rec Hall on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Penn State defeated Rutgers 3-0.

 Rebecca Marcinko

Penn State's layoff has gotten longer.

Russ Rose's squad will not have its road games this Thursday and Friday against Nebraska, having its matches canceled for the second-straight weekend.

After an agreement made by both universities, the matches were canceled out of caution for the health and safety of players and staff.

The two-game slate will not be rescheduled for a later date and ends the Nittany Lions' regular season.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is set for April 13.

