In an intense match that went down to the wire, Penn State was able to stave off a Michigan State rally to earn its second straight home win.

The two biggest stars of the match lined up across from each other all night: Spartan outside hitter Sarah Franklin and Nittany Lion outside hitter Kaitlyn Hord.

The outside hitters each had several emphatic kills, sparking energy into the crowd and into their respective teams.

“I think she’s as good as any outside hitter in the conference,” Russ Rose said. “Franklin has the ability to score in the front row and the back row . . . She’s really an exceptional talent.”

Franklin was a force all night, finishing the match with a season-high 27 kills, as well as 10 digs and a .453 hitting percentage. Although Penn State often had blockers in good position, Franklin was able to fire the ball past them and into open spaces on the court.

“[Franklin] hits the ball hard, and I think she sees the court well and saw open shots,” senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton said. “It took us a little to adjust to her, but towards the end, I thought we did a better job.”

Although Penn State raced out to a 2-0 set lead, Franklin helped rally Michigan State back to force a final set, winning the next two sets by several points.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore, Franklin has rebounded well from a season-ending injury sustained in the Spartan’s last campaign. She has 319 kills, 178 digs and 49 blocks on the year.

It may have been the Silent Set match on Saturday, but Hord was far from quiet.

Lined up across from Franklin for much of the match, Hord put up a very strong performance. She tallied a season-best 24 kills and a .535 hitting percentage. She also added six blocks while up against Franklin.

“[Hord] was setting up a really good block for us, it helped us in the back row be in the right position at the right time,” Hampton said. “She also took some big swings, and I think it helped us win that game.”

Hampton led Penn State’s back row against the Spartans, collecting 22 digs and eight assists, benefiting from Hord's play. Senior setter Gabby Blossom also earned 13 digs.

The two made important saves throughout the night, including one that sent Hampton into a row of folding chairs on the side of the court.

“Those crazy plays are one of my favorite parts of the game because it really gets momentum for our team,” Hampton said. “I was going all in, [the chairs] weren’t stopping me.”

Being a three-time All-American and three-time All-Big Ten player, Hord is no stranger to the spotlight.

The senior from Lexington, Kentucky, has been a key contributor for the Nittany Lions in her four seasons on the team, now totaling 936 kills in her career.

“I thought Kaitlyn was exceptional offensively,” Rose said. “I was thrilled they could win the match.”

Hord also received plenty of help from her attacking teammates. Senior Jonni Parker had 18 kills, while senior Adanna Rollins and freshman Anjelina Stark each finished with 12.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Michigan next weekend in rematches against Michigan and Michigan State in Ann Arbor and East Lansing respectively.

