Penn State women's volleyball NCAA first round vs Princeton, Jenna Hampton (15) dives
Buy Now

Penn State defensive specialist Jenna Hampton (15) dives for a dig as head coach Russ Rose and assistant coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley look on from the bench during the first round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Princeton Tigers 3-0.

 Jonah Rosen

Following Penn State’s fifth-straight win Saturday, the team has one more thing to celebrate as Jenna Hampton has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

This honor comes following a dominant weekend series against Michigan State, one in which Hampton put up a combined 11 assists and 26 digs in two matches.

Hampton also put up 25 digs in one match against Ohio State last month.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags