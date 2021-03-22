Following Penn State’s fifth-straight win Saturday, the team has one more thing to celebrate as Jenna Hampton has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
This honor comes following a dominant weekend series against Michigan State, one in which Hampton put up a combined 11 assists and 26 digs in two matches.
#B1G News ⤵️ Your #B1GVolleyball Defensive #PlayeroftheWeek👏 Jenna Hampton of @PennStateVBALL 👏 pic.twitter.com/s7E2WNNfhb— Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) March 22, 2021
Hampton also put up 25 digs in one match against Ohio State last month.
Penn State is trending in the right direction.