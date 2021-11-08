After Penn State picked up two weekend victories, a pair of Nittany Lions received recognition from the Big Ten.
✌️ wins, ✌️ @B1GVolleyball awards this week!#WeAre— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) November 8, 2021
🦁🏐 pic.twitter.com/mPyqAGfHc6
Senior setter Gabby Blossom was named Big Ten Setter of the Week, recording 111 assists and 20 digs combined in the blue and white’s wins over Michigan and Michigan State Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Nittany Lions in digs with 26 against the Wolverines and 22 against the Spartans.
Penn State is back in action Friday when it hits the road for a rematch with Michigan.
